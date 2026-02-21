UK VPN Ban, Substack Data Breach & TV App, Rumble Launches Shorts - Indie's Tech Tips LIVE! 02-19-26

Join INN co-founder Indie for another live AMA on the tools and strategies that helped build multiple media brands to 30k+ followers without spending a dime on paid ads. We’re cracking open the toolbox for creators, streamers, and publishers to show you how we do what we do.
This Week’s Articles/Stories/Videos Referenced:
Prime Minister Keir Starmer looking into banning VPNs in UK? Kit Knightly
Glenn Greenwald returning to Substack, ending his Rumble Show, System Update. He denied it, but it’s still a big statement about Rumble and Locals Glenn Greenwald
Glenn’s last episode of “System Update”
https://rumble.com/v75ejo0-system-update-show-999.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_f
Glenn also did a livestream with Substack co-founders Chris Best and Hamish McKenzie to reintroduce himself and for maximum splash
https://substack.com/@cb/note/p-187558663?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu
Substack introduces Substack TV app for video: On Substack
Substack had a data breach, 700k affected: Daily Dark Web
My article on the Book Bots - EXCLUSIVE: Are AI Bots Scraping Substack?
BlueSky Bots figured out a growth multiplier: Conspirador Norteño Conspirador Norteño
Jenn Budd wants to leave Substack, but there’s no good alternative. She is mirroring to Ghost and Wordpress was a big fail: Jenn Budd
Michael Ginsburg launches service to help people exit Substack for self-hosted Ghost - $500 for complete transfer & setup: Michael Ginsburg
Rumble launches shorts, publicly announces 97% of paid subscription revenue to creators (but they’re burying the subscribe button), Subscriber-only chat.
https://x.com/chrispavlovski/status/2019105515197063325?s=20
My 1st Short Uploaded to Rumble (I created it here in Substack for free):
https://rumble.com/shorts/v75ovq8?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a_s
Rumble bragging about their passing 97% of monthly channel subscriber revenue for creators, but as I pointed out in a recent article, they’re now only showing the “Subscribe” button when a channel is live at the bottom of the chat box. Rick Racela
https://x.com/ric_rac/status/2022460776213008601?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA
EXCLUSIVE: Rumble Burying Channel Subscriptions? Crypto Wallet LIVE! | Indie’s Tech Tips: Indie, Indie Media Today
https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/exclusive-rumble-burying-channel-subscriptions-crypto-wallet-live-indies-tech-tips-12242025?utm_source=publication-search
CEO Chris Pavlovski’s plan for creators to be able survive financially and grow your brand off YouTube, using Rumble’s tools
https://x.com/chrispavlovski/status/2019116059442426055?s=20
Rumble recently introduced Subscriber-only Chat for livestreams
https://x.com/GamingOnRumble/status/2020149497964183719?s=20
Cloudflare / AWS / YouTube Went Down, Rumble Gloats, seizes the opportunity to make their pitch to creators.
Rumble Goes More in on Crypto - Wallet Allows Tether Stablecoin: Bitcoin News
OpenClaw - is it going to take over the world?
It’s the most powerful tool I’ve ever used: Alex Finn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qkqe-uRhQJE
Please DON’T Install OpenClaw - a Warning: Alberta Tech
https://youtu.be/11sxky4vTcs?si=UVTY1qRES3GMfOxc
