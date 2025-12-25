EXCLUSIVE: Is Rumble Burying Paid Channel Subscriptions?

Back in 2023, video platform Rumble rolled out a simple $5 monthly channel subscription that allowed fans to directly support the creators behind the channels. It was one of the few tools that directly supported creators and not the corporate interests.

The only way to subscribe to a channel is to visit a live chat on Desktop, scroll to the bottom right and click the “Subscribe” button. It is not available via the mobile app - possibly because of the app store 30% fee.

Now, Rumble has quietly buried that feature in a blatant attempt to encourage viewers to sign up for their own $10/mo (or $99/year) “Rumble Premium” subscription.

The “subscribe” button for individual creators & channels now only shows up during livestream chats on desktop browser.

But the new premium subscription? Oh, it’s everywhere — complete with no ads, and premium-only, exclusive content. It sounds nice, right? Well, until you realize that most of the creators behind the content get next to nothing, unless they jump through hoops to participate in Rumble’s premium creator program and meet the strict, ever-growing list of requirements. Most people doing the work will get crumbs, meanwhile Rumble -- a company worth $2.36 billion as of December 2025 -- takes off with the rest of the cake.

Monthly Subscriptions - One Piece of a Revenue Pie

Livestreamers rely on a multitude of revenue sources to earn enough to survive, many of which are monetization tools provided by platforms like Rumble and Twitch. Monthly subscriptions, tips & gift subscriptions can add up to a substantial portion of a creator’s monthly revenue, even after the platform takes a substantial cut. Recurring revenue is even more coveted.

Introduced back in 2023, creators were pushing for monthly “subs” as an option for their viewers while Rumble was trying to lure Twitch gamer streamers to move their shows over. The program advertised that 100% of the $5 collected would be passed through to the creator, in stark contrast from the the 50% Rumble takes on all “Rants.” Twitch takes 50% of all creator revenue collected.

Sometime in 2024, Rumble quietly changed the 100% pass-through policy and started taking a small percentage of monthly subscription revenue, but still passed on like 97% of the revenue to creators through desktop, while passing on the 30% cost to the app store via the app.

At this point, it appears that while using their app, or whenever a channel is NOT live (or scheduled to go live), you can only:

On the mobile app, you can only buy a Rumble Rant ($) Gift a Subscription (🎁)

PURCHASE a 1-time “Rumble Rant” in denominations of $1, $2, $5, $10, $25, $50, $75, $100, $250 & $500 (where Rumble takes 50% commission off the top) a Rumble Rant can be up to USD$500 but is simply a chat comment that stays pinned at the top of chat GIFT a 30-day channel subscription (as many as up to 50 at once) to a random viewer for $5/ea. ($250 for 50 subscriptions). Rumble’s competitors Twitch and Kick offer similar Gift Subscriptions. Not confirmed, but Rumble allegedly takes 30% of Subscription revenue.

Rumble’s Gift Subscriptions are one-time purchases that gift a 30-day free channel subscription to random chatters. The person paying does not have control over who receives it, though it would be cool if they could.

What’s Going On Here? Why Is This Happening?

I also noticed that the Subscribe button has been removed from the Creator’s pages too, so now people who want to subscribe HAVE to do it from a live chat on desktop browser, it appears.

A screen cap of 7SEES’s Rumble Channel. Notice the static “Go Ad Free” (AKA pay Rumble $10/mo or $99/year) button at the top of every page, and the absence of the “Subscribe” button - which used to appear next to the alerts dropdown bell on the right

Rumble is frequently pushing non-premium subscribers to subscribe to their PLATFORM-WIDE premium $10/mo or $99/year monthly subscription that would eliminate ads entirely, plus give paid subscribers access to Premium-Only content. Creators have sole discretion over which content is paywalled, if any.

Conveniently for Rumble, the creators get none of the platform-wide subscription fee, unless they jump through hoops to participate in Rumble’s premium creator program AND have enough watch hours, subscriber growth and meet other requirements (almost NO creators I know in the news/podcast space do this).

Rumble’s logic is that for the same $10/mo I am paying to support those channels, they would prefer I pay THEM the $10 for no ads on ALL channels (but the 2 channels I am supporting would get NONE of that $10).

Rumble will claim that they provide multiple other avenues of monetization for creators, like product ad reads via their network, but none of these other methods enable a fan to directly support specific channels on an ongoing basis.

I actually am still subscribed to a couple channels. My chats on those channels are highlighted and I don’t see ads when watching on those two channels.

Please answer in the comments:

Have you used the Rumble channel subscription feature?

Thoughts on Rumble burying the one monetization effort that passes almost all of the revenue to the creator?

Are you a Rumble Premium (platform) subscriber (monthly or annually)?

Were you aware of Rumble gift channel subscriptions? If so, have you ever purchased one or received one?



I am more of an advocate for separating creator revenue from the platforms entirely, and having viewers and fans tip using a completely separate method. They make plenty off ad revenue. Tools like Ko-fi, BuyMeACoffee, Ca$happ, Paypal, Stream Elements and direct donate links keep the platforms hands out of creators’ pockets.

Rumble Wallet LIVE, Livestream Tips Get Crypto Option

Rumble has also been focused on developing and supporting a crypto wallet where they will offer to deliver Rumble revenue in USDT (Tether) or BTC (Bitcoin).

What are your thoughts on Rumble, Tether, Rumble Wallet, tipping in crypto and the direction this all appears to be going? Comment below and/or re-stack with a note…

