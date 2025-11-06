Justice4Aspen - What Happened?

Aspen is facing 30+ YEARS in federal prison for drug trafficking - but she was merely a passenger in an RV. She had no idea the person driving was a drug dealer, she had no idea he had drugs in the RV.

“I don’t believe in hell, but this comes pretty close to how I’d imagine it. Every word of this article gets more and more heartbreaking. Nobody should have to go through this.” - Chase Miller

“Aspen, a Woman of Color on the autism spectrum, who is a vibrant activist & only 27, was incarcerated in Georgia ... She was in jail for 15 days, starved, abused & neglected. While she is out of jail [for now], she is facing up to 33 years in prison for a crime she did not commit. Please join this fight by raising awareness. Remember every repost & your own post, too, can go a long way as ripples matter. Her family is raising money on a Go Fund Me page for a lawyer. If you can, please donate.” - Pepper Oceana, Activist

“I interviewed Aspen. She did not traffic drugs & SHOULD NOT be facing 33 years in prison for being in someone’s vehicle completely oblivious to who he was & what he was holding” - Indie

Learn more about Aspen’s story:

⭐ LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen

⭐ GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-aspen-fight-unjust-charges

⭐ X: https://x.com/@HaloBenson

⭐ Article by Dissent in Bloom about Aspen’s Story: https://dissentinbloom.substack.com/p/she-was-starved-neglected-and-degraded?r=539

