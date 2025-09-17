Indie Media Today

Indie joined AM Wakeup 09/11/25

Topics include: Speculation about & Analysis of Charlie Kirk's assassination and Sam Altman's sweaty interview with Tucker Carlson
Sep 17, 2025
Segment started in the 2nd hour through the end of the show, joined by

Charles
&
The Last American Vagabond
- I trimmed out the part before the appearance where Steve did an outstanding breakdown of the Kirk shooting with
Weezy
.

Watch the full livestream on the

AM Wake Up
channel on Rumble here:

https://rumble.com/v6yshek-09112025-national-false-flag-day-charlie-kirk-assassinated-rage-bait-deprav.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Steve Poikonen of

AM Wake Up
is a 2024 Indie Media Award Honoree - find all of Steve’s links here: https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow

