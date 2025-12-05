Content Creator Tools AMA! Livestreaming, Editing, Publishing & more | Indie's Tech Tips 12-04-25

You’re cordially invited to join INN co-founder Indie for a live AMA on the tools and strategies that built multiple media brands to 30k+ followers without spending a dime on paid ads. We’re cracking open the toolbox for creators, streamers, and publishers. Let’s build smarter. No vague advice. Just real tools and transparent talk.
TOPICS INCLUDE:
• Livestreaming: OBS, Streamyard, Restream, Discord
• Editing: DaVinci Resolve (Free) & Canva for graphics
• Publishing: Maximizing Substack for posts, video & podcast
• Promotion: Organic social media & marketing strategies
• Workflow: Cloud collaboration, monetization, & staying organized
Stop guessing, start building efficiently. Bring your questions on tools for streaming, editing, publishing, and promotion. See you live!
#ContentCreator #Livestream #PodcastTools #AMA
Indie is:
Co-Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com
Host, producer, video editor & livestream engineer of multiple shows
⭐ IndieNewsNow LIVE!
⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats
⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett
⭐ INN 1-on-1
⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward
