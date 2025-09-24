Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

1

Indie joined The Independent Review on AM Wakeup 09/19/25

Topics include: More Speculation about & Analysis of Charlie Kirk's assassination, Vietnam eliminating 86 MILLION Bank Accounts, Facial Recognition in Australia
Indie
,
AM WakeUp
,
The Independent Review
, and 2 others
Sep 24, 2025
Transcript

Most Fridays, I am hanging out on Rumble chat during

The Independent Review
, a weekly show highlighting clips from Independent Media, as it streams LIVE on
AM WakeUp
(starts at 10am ET / 7pm PT).

AM Wakeup Show on Substack
Flagship show of a network with 16 shows weekly, operating on a Value for Value system: user funded, no ads, no sponsors, no promo codes. Watch AM Wakeup LIVE M-F 7-10am PST- visit LinkTr.ee/amwakeupshow for all the platforms: Rumble, Telegram, X & more
By AM WakeUp

Once the clips portion of the show is over,

Steve Poikonen
and Ryan jump in LIVE and open up the Streamyard to anyone who wants to join the live show and sound off. Lately, I’ve been joining just about every Friday. There’s no specific topic - it’s a free-for-all where anything can happen spontaneously week-to-week.

Most weeks,

The Independent Review
features a segment from How Did We Miss That, mixed in along with incredible independent analysts, journalists and creators like:
Dave DeCamp
,
The Last American Vagabond
,
The Corbett Report
, Whitney Webb,
Greg Reese
,
Weezy
,
7SEES
,
Media Monarchy
, Charlie Robinson,
Sam Tripoli
,
Monica Perez
,
Charles
,
Take Back Our Tech
,
Truthstream Media
,
The Free Thought Project
,
Ricky Varandas
,
Richard Grove
,
TNP LIVE
,
Pleasure to Burn
,
Geopolitics & Empire
.

AM WakeUp
is another independent channel that has been operating on the “Value for Value” model since before
IndieNews Network (INN)
was even a thought…

For more about The Independent Review and the man behind the weekly curation, you can catch my 1-on-1 with the creator of the show, recorded back in May and streamed to

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Balancing Raising a Family in Today's Media Landscape | The Independent Review and Indie 1-on-1
Listen to The Independent Review on IndieNews Network (INN) as the founder and editor sits down for a conversation with our co-founder, Indie…
Listen now
5 months ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Indie, IndieNews Network (INN), and The Independent Review

Watch the full livestream on the

AM Wakeup Show on Substack
channel on Rumble or Substack here:

AM Wakeup Show on Substack
#138 The Independent Review
Third Eye Carnival El Paso…
Listen now
9 days ago · 1 like · AM WakeUp, The Independent Review, Indie, and Harps

Steve Poikonen of

AM Wake Up
is a 2024 Indie Media Award Honoree - find all of Steve’s links here: https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow

Hi! I’m Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

illustrations by

Lucio Zago

