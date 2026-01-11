Indie joined The Independent Review on AM Wakeup 1/9/26

Most Fridays, I am hanging out on Rumble chat during The Independent Review, a weekly show highlighting clips from Independent Media, as it streams LIVE on AM WakeUp (starts at 10am ET / 7pm PT).

Once the clips portion of the show is over, Steve Poikonen and Ryan (the guy who curates and edits the clip show) jump in LIVE and open up the Streamyard to anyone who wants to join the live show and sound off. Lately, I’ve been joining just about every Friday. There’s no specific topic - it’s a free-for-all where anything can happen spontaneously week-to-week.

Watch the full livestream on the AM Wakeup Show on Substack channel on Rumble or Substack here:

Most weeks, The Independent Review features a segment from INN, mixed in along with incredible independent analysts, journalists and creators like: Dave DeCamp, The Last American Vagabond, The Corbett Report, Whitney Webb, Greg Reese, Weezy, 7SEES, Media Monarchy, Charlie Robinson, Sam Tripoli, Monica Perez, Charles, Take Back Our Tech, Truthstream Media, The Free Thought Project, Ricky Varandas, Richard Grove, TNP LIVE, Pleasure to Burn, Geopolitics & Empire, Hard Lens Media, David Icke, Jason Bermas, The Solari Report, TNP LIVE and plenty more.

AM WakeUp is another independent channel that has been operating on the “Value for Value” model since before IndieNews Network (INN) was even a thought…

For more about The Independent Review directly from the man behind the weekly curation, you can catch my 1-on-1 with the creator & editor of the show, recorded back in May and streamed to INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Steve Poikonen of AM WakeUp is a 2024 Indie Media Award Honoree - find all of Steve’s links here: https://linktr.ee/amwakeupshow

Ryan Graham from The Independent Review is a 2023 Indie Media Award Honoree - find all of Ryan’s links here: https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/the-independent-review

