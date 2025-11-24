Indie Media Today

Indie joined The Independent Review on AM Wakeup 11/21/25

Always fun to be on a panel with Gordon Dimmack and Greg Reese
Indie
,
AM WakeUp
, and
The Independent Review
Nov 24, 2025

Most Fridays, I am hanging out on Rumble chat during

The Independent Review
, a weekly show highlighting clips from Independent Media, as it streams LIVE on
AM WakeUp
(starts at 10am ET / 7pm PT).

Once the clips portion of the show is over,

Steve Poikonen
and Ryan (the guy who curates and edits the clip show) jump in LIVE and open up the Streamyard to anyone who wants to join the live show and sound off. Lately, I’ve been joining just about every Friday. There’s no specific topic - it’s a free-for-all where anything can happen spontaneously week-to-week. This week, we were joined by Indie Media Award honoree
Gordon Dimmack
,
Greg Reese
from The Reese Report, formerly of Infowars, Nature Boy from the Third Rail podcast and
Harps
, co-host of Mob Rules.

Watch the full livestream on the AM Wakeup Show on Substack channel on Rumble or Substack here:

Most weeks,

The Independent Review
features a segment from INN, mixed in along with incredible independent analysts, journalists and creators like:
Dave DeCamp
,
The Last American Vagabond
,
The Corbett Report
, Whitney Webb,
Greg Reese
,
Weezy
,
7SEES
,
Media Monarchy
, Charlie Robinson,
Sam Tripoli
,
Monica Perez
,
Charles
,
Take Back Our Tech
,
Truthstream Media
,
The Free Thought Project
,
Ricky Varandas
,
Richard Grove
,
TNP LIVE
,
Pleasure to Burn
,
Geopolitics & Empire
,
Hard Lens Media
,
David Icke
, Jason Bermas,
The Solari Report
,
TNP LIVE
and plenty more.

AM WakeUp
is another independent channel that has been operating on the “Value for Value” model since before
IndieNews Network (INN)
was even a thought…

For more about The Independent Review directly from the man behind the weekly curation, you can catch my 1-on-1 with the creator & editor of the show, recorded back in May and streamed to INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!

