Indie joined Hard Lens Media to talk about European Countries Recognizing Palestine as a State

Streamed LIVE at 10am ET / 9am CT on YouTube, Kick & Rumble, catch the replay of the full livestream here
Indie
Hard Lens Media
IndieNews Network (INN)
Sep 23, 2025
UK, Canada & Australia Recognition Of Palestine, Candace Owens Calls Out Pam Bondi, Chicago Problems

Also co-streamed live on Sunday, September 21, 2025 at 10am ET to Rumble, Odysee X & Kick

Big thanks to

Hard Lens Media
for always supporting me and
IndieNews Network (INN)

Read the article published February 25, "The Greater Israel Project MUST NOT be Permitted"

The Greater Israel Project must never be permitted.

Indie
·
Sep 12
The Greater Israel Project must never be permitted.

To listen to a reading of this article with commentary, click the play button below. Recorded Sunday, September 14, 2025 during How Did We Miss That

Read full story

https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/the-greater-israel-project-must-never-be-permitted?r=539iu

Hi! I’m Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

illustrations by

Lucio Zago

