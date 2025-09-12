To listen to a reading of this article with commentary, click the play button below. Recorded Sunday, September 14, 2025 during How Did We Miss That

I am Jewish and was raised in the US as a conservative Jew to believe in Israel. As a child, I was taught that Israel was created as the homeland for the Jews after the Holocaust.

I realized several years ago that it was all just a carefully constructed story with a TON of omissions - a lie, that I was only told HALF the story, which never acknowledged the suffering inflicted on the inhabitants of the land of Palestine prior to 1948 - and ever since.

Since 2021, I have become vehemently anti-Zionist and talk about Israel’s war crimes frequently on How Did We Miss That and other shows.

The last 2 years have revealed how a lot of what we see is orchestrated by, and on behalf of the furtherment of Zionism (both Jewish AND Christian). Zionists try to conflate Judaism with “The State of Israel.” I will scream from the rooftops forever that Zionism is not Judaism, how there are more Christian Zionists in the US than there are Jews worldwide. Most Jews I know have never really been shown the difference, or are in complete denial that there is a difference. Judaism existed for thousands of years before Zionism.

Zionists were fighting for the reformation of Israel in Palestine for more than 50 years before it was re-created in 1948.

Look at the date, look at the headline. This didn’t even start in 1948.

I am not an “anti-semite” or a “self-hating Jew.” I acknowledge history from an objective, logical standpoint. First, Palestinians are Semites, too. Second, I very much do not hate myself or my religion, but am incensed at how it has been twisted & bastardized to justify countless atrocities & land theft. I also am not an advocate for continuing the “project” of the state of Israel - and there are lots of us.

October 7 As Justification for War Crimes

After their unabashed collective punishment (a war crime) inflicted on millions in the aftermath of a prison break on October 7, 2023 which saw 1200 people killed, Israel should no longer be able to continue & exist as a sovereign country. This didn’t start October 7, but the disproportionate response to it is so far beyond disgraceful, I can’t think of the proper word to describe it.

Let’s talk about that prison break on October 7, 2023 for a second - because it’s been used by Israel as the justification for everything they’ve done since. 1200 people were killed (originally reported as 1400 & still used - incorrectly - by some), including Hamas militants, IDF combatants and hundreds of Israeli civilians the IDF murdered - with IDF tank and Apache helicopter fire. Reportedly, many of the civilians killed were reservists in the IDF. Lots of evidence suggests Israeli forces allowed the attack to happen, then used the Hannibal directive to order IDF soldiers to murder citizens to prevent them being taken hostage. “A Mass Hannibal” as described by one IDF soldier. BTW - as a reminder, NONE OF THIS STARTED OCTOBER 7.

Hamas did not do that to all those vehicles October 7, 2023 - Israeli tank & Apache Helicopter Fire did.

There’s a TON more to say, but reviewing October 7 was not the point of this piece. The multitude of war crimes committed by Israel as a result, and what to do about them, is the point here.

The Zionist vision of the “Greater Israel Project” must never be permitted.

Countries That Commit Genocide Can’t Continue to Exist

Eliminate Israel's right to exist as a sovereign country for actively destroying Gaza & the West Bank, their multiple acts of war committed on Syria & Lebanon (& Iran & Yemen & now Qatar & Tunisia -THIS WEEK) and their intended land theft of other sovereign nations (parts of Egypt, Jordan & parts of Iraq & Saudi Arabia in the future) in pursuit of their goal. They will continue to murder people anywhere because they have gotten away with it.

This is Israel’s plan and they will not stop until they steal all this land.

A country that treats the people they occupy (imprisoning them, starving them & never allowing them to return if they leave) the way Israel has for 75 years, should not exist, let alone be permitted by the international community to EXPAND by murdering more people & stealing more land. How do you think they’re going to treat the Syrians & Lebanese people who refuse to leave the land they’re stealing?

They’ve committed so many war crimes, not sure if it’s even possible to list them all. I’m sure there’s a list somewhere, though.

What Steps Do We Take to Accomplish This?

Vote to strip Israel’s sovereignty at the United Nations & no longer recognize it as a country. That further makes them rogue criminals, which they already are. It will send a message to every other country that even THINKS about it.

When Israel refuses & acts defiant, UN Peacekeeping staff should arrest the cabinet heads. The entire Knesset. Their government gets disbanded.

Israel attacked heads of their countries. Nobody asked what would happen to the people of those countries once that happened, they allowed them to devolve into chaos - and we shouldn’t here either.

The Syrian people didn’t get a choice in self-determination when their leader Assad was run off in a revolution funded by the CIA & MI6, putting a former Al Qaeda operative (Al-Jolani) in charge of the country, completely subservient to Israel ever since.

The Lebanese people didn’t get a choice when Nasrallah was murdered. The Yemeni people didn’t get a choice when Israel murdered their entire cabinet.

Nuremberg 2.0

Then we start the Nuremberg 2.0 trials. Broadcast LIVE to the world. No private testimony.

Nuremberg Trials, 1945

Those trials would HAVE to include the Western politicians who ran cover & were complicit.

Including Biden & Trump, as Commanders in Chief of a military that provided support. Including US politicians like: Nikki Haley, Tulsi Gabbard, Randy Fine, Josh Gottheimer, Hakeem Jeffries, Cory Booker, Lindsey Graham, Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and Nancy Pelosi - just to name a few - who all advocated for and/or voted to send weapons and money to Israel to continue their slaughter.

Including Keir Starmer, who, while acting indignant publicly, is still providing spy flights to Israel daily over Gaza & authorizing the use of the Incirlik base in Cyprus in support of Israel murdering starving, unarmed Palestinian civilians under the guise of “eliminating Hamas” (which the US military concedes they will never do). Including all the foreign secretaries the past 2 years like David Lammy.

Including Axel Scholz & Friedrich Merz & Emmanuel Macron.

18 months into a genocidal massacre and they do mental gymnastics for the murderers

Including Xi Jing Peng, who could punish Israel by refusing to allow China to do business with Israel. Almost 20& of Israel’s imports come from China.

If China decided to stop doing business with Israel, it would have a devastating effect on the Israeli economy.

Including the media figures and decision makers at media outlets that whitewashed the war crimes & both-sides-ed the situation.

Silence is complicity. Lying on behalf of the murderers & allowing them to continue their lifestyle unimpeded & unchallenged will not be tolerated.

We used to hold people to a much higher standard when it came to a country stealing land & murdering unarmed people.

Time to start holding people to that standard.

