Substack Age Verification - Rumble Subscriptions - Multistreaming - Indie's Tech Tips LIVE! 01-08-26

Join INN co-founder Indie for a live AMA on the tools and strategies that built multiple media brands to 30k+ followers. A recording from Thursday's livestream, recorded Thursday, January 8, 2026
Indie's avatar
Indie
Jan 12, 2026

Join INN co-founder Indie for a live AMA on the tools and strategies that helped build multiple media brands to 30k+ followers without spending a dime on paid ads. We’re cracking open the toolbox for creators, streamers, and publishers to show you how we do what we do.

Rumble:

Substack Age Verification:

Let’s build smarter. No vague advice. Just real tools and transparent talk. Stop guessing, start building efficiently. Bring your questions on tools for streaming, editing, publishing, and promotion. See you live!

Indie is:

  • Co-Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)

  • Publisher, IndieMediaToday.com & INNnewsletter.com

  • Host, producer, video editor & livestream engineer of multiple shows

    • ⭐ IndieNewsNow LIVE!

    • ⭐ Boats Smashing Into Other Boats

    • ⭐ American Tradition with Jesse Jett

    • ⭐ INN 1-on-1

    • ⭐ Creator of the Indie Media Awards @IndieMediaAward

Indie’s Tech Tips on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/IndiesTechTips?e9s=src_v1_clr

INN’s Newsletter: https://www.innnewsletter.com/

An Indie News Network production. Indie News Network is a family of independent content creators who challenge narratives. Follow all our channels and more:

