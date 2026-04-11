⭐ Palestinian Life in the West Bank and Gaza is one of Struggle, Heartbreak and Erasure
Israeli policies pose an existential threat to Palestinians in the West Bank. Why isn’t there more resistance?: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss
Dr Yipeng Ge - STILL fighting for Dr Hussam Abu Safiya’s release - 17 months Yipeng Ge
Not Seen in the NYT: Assal Rad Assal Rad
The American or Australian Equivalent of the new Israeli law: Ricky, Council Estate Media Council Estate Media
“Every Klan Begins With K”: Reef Breland Reef Breland
Gaza is Still Being Attacked. Don’t Stop Talking About Gaza: Ahmed Nashwan Ahmed Nashwan
Just to Recap, Here’s a Summary of What Israel is Up to: Harrison Smith Harrison Hill Smith
Kick Israel out of the UN: sahouraxo
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-04-07-26
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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