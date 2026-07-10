⭐ X's Head of Product EXPOSED Over Criticism of Whitney Webb Polymarket Article

Nikita Bier’s UNHINGED Spiraling Tweet. Orders Clearly Went Out. “Thinking This Way Is a Form of Mental Illness.” this is the HEAD OF PRODUCT at Elon’s Israel Propaganda Machine https://x.com/nikitabier/status/2072692514642149725?s=20

I predicted he will get ratio’d https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2072787708582236642?s=20

Happened in 4 hours https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2072848135701897649?s=20

Earlier in the week, Steve ratio’d him about Flock cameras https://x.com/SlowNewsDayShow/status/2070885231729807479?s=20

Why is a guy 1 year into his job trying to obfuscate pro-privacy, anti-surveillance journalism?

Bier REMOVES the Community Note backing up the article’s facts https://x.com/BizarroBabyface/status/2073394942823551313?s=20

Massive conflict of interest as Polymarket has been “partnering” with X https://x.com/hardwoodjunkies/status/2073031553450451156?s=20 https://x.com/ModdedBlueshift/status/2073062056899514728?s=20

Sir Escanor reminds us that he had identified the network of influencers Polymarket had contracted with months ago https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/2073688157334196674?s=20 https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/2008615741650812991

Reminder: I read a Judd Legum article back in March about how dirty Polymarket was, when they partnered with Substack https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/polymarket-affects-war-plans-partners-with-substack-indienewsnow-live-03-10-26?utm_source=publication-search



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-07-07-26?r=539iu

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