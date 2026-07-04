⭐ Venezuela - Damage and Slow Recovery from Two Earthquakes EXACERBATED by US Sanctions

Six powerful earthquakes happened in less than 24 hours https://x.com/forallcurious/status/2070143416579895351?s=20

Be Careful About Misinformation Out There: Camilla Escalante https://x.com/camilapress/status/2071396738527609249?s=20

More than 1400 people confirmed killed, More Unaccounted For: Alan MacLeod https://x.com/AlanRMacLeod/status/2071278659713765408?s=20

Earthquakes in Venezuela Show Consequences of State Neglect, Social Inequality, and Imperialism: Otto Fors, Left Voice https://www.leftvoice.org/earthquakes-in-venezuela-show-consequences-of-state-neglect-social-inequality-and-imperialism/

The earthquake disaster in Venezuela: A crime of US imperialism: Andrea Lobo, WSWS https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2026/06/29/mswg-j29.html



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-30-26?r=539iu

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