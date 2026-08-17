⭐ GoFundMes Need Help - Words of Will, Nataliya Vlchekova, Aspen Martin, RIP Chanda Masta

Words of Will - his wife Elizabeth was diagnosed with breast cancer recently. She had her hours reduced to part time and he is doing door dash while taking care of 2 kids and her. They have no help. https://x.com/Words_Of_Will_/status/2058576579656102008?s=20 https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-elizabeth-her-boys-through-breast-cancer

Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held for more than 8 MONTHS by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nataliyas-legal-fight-with-ice

#Justice4Aspen - Aspen Martin facing DECADES in prison for drug trafficking for being a passenger in someone else’s RV. LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/Justice4Aspen https://gofund.me/fd8c305c9

Chanda Masta - Sadly, she lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home. If there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated.

The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection is now available at the Indie News Shop. https://indienewsshop.itemorder.com/shop/category/663020/ https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/chanda-masta?r=539iu



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-08-11-26?r=539iu

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