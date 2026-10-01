⭐ New Gaza Overhead Images, Unusable Tents, West Bank Displacements, Bibi BLOCKS 10-7 Inquiry
Netanyahu blocking inquiry into Oct. 7 events, says former Israeli intelligence officer: Middle East Monitor
Gaza winter nears as 162,000 tents become unusable, raising fears of humanitarian crisis: Middle East Monitor
Israel displaces hundreds of Palestinians amid wave of demolitions in West Bank: Sari Jaradat & Fayha Shalah, reposted from Middle East Eye, Israel-Palestine News
Palestine (Gaza) is vanishing in front of our eyes, vicariously.: The Counter-Intuitive The counter-intuitive 🐿️
Times Square Billboard Denouncing Netanyahu from Torah Jews: Voice of Rabbis
New Overhead Shot of Khan Younis: Mosab Abu Toha Mosab Abu Toha
Ultra-high-resolution imagery of Northern Gaza: Soar Atlas
New Google Maps Photo of Rafah: Ali Abunimah
83% of all murdered are civilians. BOTH OUR FASCIST PARTIES SUPPORT IT.: Michelle Kohut MS Kohut
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