⭐ New Gaza Overhead Images, Unusable Tents, West Bank Displacements, Bibi BLOCKS 10-7 Inquiry

Netanyahu blocking inquiry into Oct. 7 events, says former Israeli intelligence officer: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260926-netanyahu-blocking-inquiry-into-oct-7-events-says-former-israeli-intelligence-officer/

Gaza winter nears as 162,000 tents become unusable, raising fears of humanitarian crisis: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260924-gaza-winter-nears-as-162000-tents-become-unusable-raising-fears-of-humanitarian-crisis/

Israel displaces hundreds of Palestinians amid wave of demolitions in West Bank: Sari Jaradat & Fayha Shalah, reposted from Middle East Eye, Israel-Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/israel-displaces-hundreds-of-palestinians-amid-wave-of-demolitions-in-west-bank/

Palestine (Gaza) is vanishing in front of our eyes, vicariously.: The Counter-Intuitive The counter-intuitive 🐿️ https://substack.com/@thecounterintuitive/note/c-345085659?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Times Square Billboard Denouncing Netanyahu from Torah Jews: Voice of Rabbis https://x.com/voiceofrabbis/status/2103585330628788340?s=20

New Overhead Shot of Khan Younis: Mosab Abu Toha Mosab Abu Toha https://x.com/zero_foxx/status/2103834524308349143

Ultra-high-resolution imagery of Northern Gaza: Soar Atlas https://x.com/SoarAtlas/status/2104727638229320167?s=20

New Google Maps Photo of Rafah: Ali Abunimah https://x.com/AliAbunimah/status/2103890594137309425

83% of all murdered are civilians. BOTH OUR FASCIST PARTIES SUPPORT IT.: Michelle Kohut MS Kohut https://substack.com/@michellekohut/note/c-347092771?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu



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