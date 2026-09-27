⭐ Pro-Israel Donation Tracker, IDF Sets Fire to Lebanese Hospital, ILLEGAL Settlements, 10k Prisoners

US bases in Middle East suffer severe damage from Iranian attacks: Report: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260919-us-bases-in-middle-east-suffer-severe-damage-from-iranian-attacks-report/

Israeli army sets fire to government hospital in southern Lebanon: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260918-israeli-army-sets-fire-to-government-hospital-in-southern-lebanon/

Israel can blow up an entire neighborhood in Lebanon without generating any headlines in Western media.: Assal Rad Assal Rad https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2101866977870688323?s=20

New online database tracks pro-‘Israel’ political donations in the United States: Roya News via Israel-Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/new-online-database-tracks-pro-israel-political-donations-in-the-united-states/

It’s not “disputed”, it’s ILLEGAL.: Assal Rad Assal Rad https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2100749176388894841?s=20

Nearly 10,000 Palestinian detainees are held in Israeli prisons—most without trial: Ramy Abdul https://x.com/RamAbdu/status/2101712263728001223?s=20

Macklemore has faced more consequences than anyone in the Epstein Files.: Alan MacLeod https://x.com/AlanRMacLeod/status/2099899331184898385?s=20



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