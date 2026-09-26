Julian Assange RESURFACES as a Public Figure

For those who haven’t followed this show, Julian Assange’s imprisonment and fighting for his release from Belmarsh Prison was one of the central cores of INN for the first 3 1/2 years that the network existed. We supported protest rallies, costreaming events to amplify them as far as the algorithm would allow us, and worked behind the scenes to produce material for the events.

At the 5 year anniversary in 2024, INN ran an 11 1/2 hour playlist of clips from multiple network shows assembled about the case. https://www.youtube.com/live/DYoi_0693rU

October 28, 2024 - we named Julian as an Indie Media Award honoree

Sept 17, There Was a Tweet by an “Official” Julian Assange Twitter Account With a Photo and Two Words. “I’m Back” - Stella confirmed it wash him. https://x.com/IndLeftNews/status/2100582664017158433?s=20

https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/2100572723109892190?s=20

Stella announced Monday the 21st that she’s pregnant and expecting in October #OctoberSurprise https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/2102033635121491980?s=20

https://x.com/JulianAssange/status/2102059427532574808?s=20

This is no different from the Pattern of the Past 2 years: A Still Photo, A Tweet, Not Much More.

Free with Stella the day before his 53rd Birthday - July 3, 2024 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1808458476919607721?s=20

First Family Photo With the Kids - July 2024 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1815335325717459424?s=20

Stella Declaring that She Will be the Only Person to Announce When Julian is back on Social Media - August 2024 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1822035764085190957?s=20

Still photo with John Shipton - August 2024 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1833466070667026701?s=20

John Shipton does not speak for Julian - October 2024 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1848260655796679162?s=20

5 second video With a Lamb - Christmas Eve 2024 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1871711484168069234?s=20

The Cannes Film Festival - June 2025 https://x.com/Stella_Assange/status/1930939184488821194?s=20

Marching Across Sydney Bridge - August 2025 https://x.com/Michell45064244/status/1951955975872675905?s=20

Now we get him coming back to social media - or is it even really HIM who’s posting? Or is it Stella and a PR Team?

We still have yet to hear him speak publicly since the PACE Awards on October 1, 2024.

Why manage his public visibility and image like this?

Then there are the negative stories out there

Discovery of “Disrupter” in Assange Defense Brings Attention to How Agent Provocateurs Set Back Activist Groups and the Left: Jeremy Kuzmarov, Unz https://www.unz.com/article/discovery-of-disrupter-in-assange-defense-brings-attention-to-how-agent-provocateurs-set-back-activist-groups-and-the-left/