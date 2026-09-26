⭐ Julian Assange RESURFACES as a Public Figure
For those who haven’t followed this show, Julian Assange’s imprisonment and fighting for his release from Belmarsh Prison was one of the central cores of INN for the first 3 1/2 years that the network existed. We supported protest rallies, costreaming events to amplify them as far as the algorithm would allow us, and worked behind the scenes to produce material for the events.
At the 5 year anniversary in 2024, INN ran an 11 1/2 hour playlist of clips from multiple network shows assembled about the case.
October 28, 2024 - we named Julian as an Indie Media Award honoree
My 7-minute gushing the night we introduced the 2024 honorees
Sept 17, There Was a Tweet by an “Official” Julian Assange Twitter Account With a Photo and Two Words. “I’m Back” - Stella confirmed it wash him.
Stella announced Monday the 21st that she’s pregnant and expecting in October #OctoberSurprise
This is no different from the Pattern of the Past 2 years: A Still Photo, A Tweet, Not Much More.
Free with Stella the day before his 53rd Birthday - July 3, 2024
First Family Photo With the Kids - July 2024
Stella Declaring that She Will be the Only Person to Announce When Julian is back on Social Media - August 2024
Still photo with John Shipton - August 2024
John Shipton does not speak for Julian - October 2024
5 second video With a Lamb - Christmas Eve 2024
At the Pope’s Funeral - April 2025
The Cannes Film Festival - June 2025
Marching Across Sydney Bridge - August 2025
Now we get him coming back to social media - or is it even really HIM who’s posting? Or is it Stella and a PR Team?
We still have yet to hear him speak publicly since the PACE Awards on October 1, 2024.
Why manage his public visibility and image like this?
Then there are the negative stories out there
THE REHAB OF JULIAN ASSANGE: Sir Escanor
Discovery of “Disrupter” in Assange Defense Brings Attention to How Agent Provocateurs Set Back Activist Groups and the Left: Jeremy Kuzmarov, Unz
What Happened to the $55M DAO? - Golden Monarch
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-09-22-26?r=539iu
Indie’s Links:
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⭐ Twitter/X: https://x.com/@IndLeftNews
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/ IndieNews Network (INN)
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
Publisher, Indie Media Today, IndieNewsNow.com &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
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