⭐ Gaza's Collapsing Buildings, Back to School, Everyday Necessities & Supplies Israel Prohibits

Inside Gaza’s death trap of collapsing, bombed-out buildings: Mohamed Al-Astal, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/09/inside-gazas-death-trap-of-collapsing-bombed-buildings/

Back to School in Gaza: Ahmed Nashwan https://x.com/ahmed_nashwan1/status/2101352140279054404?s=20

Bombing Children is NOT Self Defense https://substack.com/@jkb3403341/note/c-340849482?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Some things that Israel officially PROHIBITS/STOPS entering Gaza: Kneecap https://x.com/KNEECAPCEOL/status/2101304746673852649?s=20

Colin Sheridan: The everyday things Gaza cannot get — and why Ireland should not look away https://www.irishexaminer.com/opinion/columnists/arid-41912830.html

900 wheelchairs meant for people in Gaza have been sitting in a warehouse for over a year because Israel won’t let them in: Australian Broadcasting Corp https://x.com/briantashman/status/2101766052875018257?s=20 https://x.com/hatsoffff/status/2102068241388515420?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-09-22-26?r=539iu

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