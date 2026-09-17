⭐ West Bank Escalation, Props for Assal Rad, Driving as a Palestinian Woman, "Board of Peace" Silence
What is Driving in Israel Like for These Palestinian Women with Licenses?: The IMEU
Israel has just kicked these UK military personnel out of Ramallah: Matt Kennard Matt Kennard
Hamas says Israel exploits Board of Peace silence to step up Gaza attacks: Middle East Monitor
Assal Rad is One of the STRONGEST Voices Out There Assal Rad
Reminding Us That Even Reuters Knows the Genocide Never Stopped
https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2098095730263261556?s=20
Posting a Haaretz Headline About IDF Goons BRAGGING About Torturing and Killing People
https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2097400130211401931?s=20
Supporting Ms Rachel’s Bravery
https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2098826963767202006?s=20
https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2099626742541701289?s=20
Listen to Her Own Words
She’s recently published a book, “
Don’tSay Palestine” - (ISBN B0GKY3ZYF9)
https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Say-Palestine-Manufactured-Genocide-ebook/dp/B0GM9LC5RY
MURDERED BY ISRAEL Just Last Week: Sarah Wilkinson
How Many More Children Have to DIE Before You Are Convinced?
Palantir’s Alex Karp... In a Keffiyeh in College?
A ceasefire that leaves people under attack is no ceasefire.: Euro-Med Monitor
Israeli army arrests 33 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, including 2 journalists: Middle East Monitor
Israel has cut off water to 47 Palestinian families in the northern West Bank: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss
Smotrich says Israel demolished 35 Palestinian structures in northern West Bank: Middle East Monitor
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-09-15-26?r=539iu
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