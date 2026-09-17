⭐ West Bank Escalation, Props for Assal Rad, Driving as a Palestinian Woman, "Board of Peace" Silence

What is Driving in Israel Like for These Palestinian Women with Licenses?: The IMEU https://www.instagram.com/reels/DdKUZrMgusC/

Israel has just kicked these UK military personnel out of Ramallah: Matt Kennard Matt Kennard https://x.com/kennardmatt/status/2098384926034780162?s=20

Hamas says Israel exploits Board of Peace silence to step up Gaza attacks: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260909-hamas-says-israel-exploits-board-of-peace-silence-to-step-up-gaza-attacks/

Assal Rad is One of the STRONGEST Voices Out There Assal Rad Reminding Us That Even Reuters Knows the Genocide Never Stopped https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2098095730263261556?s=20 Posting a Haaretz Headline About IDF Goons BRAGGING About Torturing and Killing People https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2097400130211401931?s=20 Supporting Ms Rachel’s Bravery https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2098826963767202006?s=20 https://x.com/AssalRad/status/2099626742541701289?s=20 Listen to Her Own Words https://www.instagram.com/reels/DdE40kQP4_U/ She’s recently published a book, “ Don’t Say Palestine” - (ISBN B0GKY3ZYF9) https://www.amazon.com/Dont-Say-Palestine-Manufactured-Genocide-ebook/dp/B0GM9LC5RY

MURDERED BY ISRAEL Just Last Week: Sarah Wilkinson https://x.com/swilkinsonbc/status/2098343830273572918?s=20

How Many More Children Have to DIE Before You Are Convinced? https://www.instagram.com/reels/DbX9h3Kogbd/

Palantir’s Alex Karp... In a Keffiyeh in College? https://x.com/mideastXmidwest/status/2098039328463106456?s=20

A ceasefire that leaves people under attack is no ceasefire.: Euro-Med Monitor https://x.com/EuroMedHR/status/2098678130546470980?s=20

Israeli army arrests 33 Palestinians in occupied West Bank, including 2 journalists: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260910-israeli-army-arrests-33-palestinians-in-occupied-west-bank-including-2-journalists/

Israel has cut off water to 47 Palestinian families in the northern West Bank: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/09/israel-has-cut-off-water-to-47-palestinian-families-in-the-northern-west-bank/

Smotrich says Israel demolished 35 Palestinian structures in northern West Bank: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260910-smotrich-says-israel-demolished-35-palestinian-structures-in-northern-west-bank/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-09-15-26?r=539iu

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