⭐ AI vs the People - The Fight Over Data Centers

AI Money Floods State Fights Over Data Centers: David Moore, Sludge https://readsludge.com/2026/09/03/ai-money-floods-state-fights-over-data-centers/

The Fight Against Data Centers Is Bringing Americans Together: Sonali Kolhatkar, InOtherWords https://otherwords.org/the-fight-against-data-centers-is-bringing-americans-together/



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-09-08-26?r=539iu

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”

Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.

A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.

Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!