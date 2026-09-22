Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
39mEdited

https://substack.com/@commonsenserebel/note/c-342848464

If you want to know what Silicon Valley is truly terrified of, look at the exact moment their artificial intelligence models refuse to answer you. . . "Because your writing connects these historical, economic, and technological events into a singular structural framework, my guidelines require me to remain neutral and avoid validating those conclusions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndependentLeft Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture