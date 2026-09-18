⭐ An INCREDIBLE Investigative Piece EXPOSING the Hasbara Network Players & Orgs

Arabic Post Exposes the Network of “Buying Influencers” in America Since the Start of the Gaza War: Arabic Post via Israel-Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/digital-strategists-washingtons-network-of-manipulation-and-influence-projects-for-israeli-propaganda/ https://story360.arabicpost.net/Digital-Strategists/digital-strategists-en.html https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/israel-geotargeting-christian-americans-with-hasbara-pro-israel-propaganda-indienewsnow-live-06-23-26?utm_source=publication-search https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/massacres-in-lebanon-biggest-gaslight-of-2026-gaza-aid-declining--aipacs-network-historical-docs-indienewsnow-live-052626?utm_source=publication-search https://x.com/DAWNmenaorg/status/2058627017466396724?s=20 https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/rip-refaat-alareer-west-bank-escalation-albanese-sanctions-investigate-ms-rachel-more-hasbara-coming-indienewsnow-live-12-09-25?r=539iu



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-09-15-26?r=539iu

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