⭐ Lebanon - 11k+ Buildings Destroyed, MOU Sells Out People, House Votes to End Support for Massacre?
Washington talks stall as Israel refuses to leave southern Lebanon: Middle East Monitor
Over 11,000 Buildings Destroyed During Israeli Invasion of Southern Lebanon: Jason Ditz, Antiwar
Lebanon’s Government Declares War on Its Own People - MOU Signed: Rania Khalek Rania Khalek
How The Israel/Lebanon Deal Destroys Lebanese Sovereignty And The MoU With Iran.: Justin K.P., The Dissident The Dissident
House To Vote on War Powers Resolution To End US Support for Israel’s War in Lebanon: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp
Nope. Prem Thakker
They Are NOT Slowing Down - Headlines over a 24 Hour period Sunday-Monday: Assal Rad Assal Rad
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-30-26?r=539iu
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