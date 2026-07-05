⭐ Jennifer Koonings: Another Activist Speaking Against Israeli War Crimes Targeted
Fired From Her Job, Now Her Professional Nursing Certifications Are at Risk of Suspension or Revocation for “Conduct Unbecoming” Jennifer Koonings
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Biggest Flex Yet?
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Mossad’s Secret Allies: Exploring the Sayanim Network: From HDWMT June 2024
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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