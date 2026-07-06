Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Somalia BOMBED 69X, Decades in PRISON for Zines, PFAS and Data Centers, Defense Contractors Get FAT

A clip from IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-30-26
Indie's avatar
Indie
Jul 06, 2026

⭐ Somalia BOMBED 69X, Decades in PRISON for Zines, PFAS and Data Centers, Defense Contractors Get FAT

All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-06-30-26?r=539iu

LIVESTREAM Tonight! Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, Venezuela Earthquakes, DECADES in Prison | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-30-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
Jun 30
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, Venezuela Earthquakes, DECADES in Prison | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 06-30-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT

Read full story

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Discover the news you’re not supposed to see!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndependentLeft Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture