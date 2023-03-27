Original Articles by Indie

Indie News Network

Are all progressives in the U.S. pro-Russia and pro-Putin?

We are not pro-Putin - we are anti-war. We don’t see Russia as any more guilty than the US, who helped create this problem in the first place. Trying to be the world's policeman when we can’t take care of our own. We are opposed to sending $ billions in weapons to the Azov battalion, a Nazi militia that is officially part of the Ukrainians…