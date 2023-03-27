Indie Media Today

Original Articles by Indie

The Greater Israel Project must never be permitted.

Indie
·
Sep 12
The Greater Israel Project must never be permitted.

I am Jewish and was raised in the US as a conservative Jew to believe in Israel. As a child, I was taught that Israel was created as the homeland for the Jews after the Holocaust.

Read full story

The Hypocrisy of the "No Kings" Rallies

Indie
·
Jun 17
The Hypocrisy of the "No Kings" Rallies

What Was Accomplished?

Read full story

Another Rug Pull! Rokfin Goes Exclusively Premium | Maryam Henein Threatens to Sue Rokfin

Indie
·
Jun 11
Another Rug Pull! Rokfin Goes Exclusively Premium | Maryam Henein Threatens to Sue Rokfin

Rokfin Removes Creators’ Ability to Publish “Free to All”

Read full story

Crypto Craziness! Trump, Saylor, Sun, Lutnick, Gamestop, Rumble & More!

Indie
·
Jun 1
Crypto Craziness! Trump, Saylor, Sun, Lutnick, Gamestop, Rumble & More!

*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - there’s a LOT more! Click to visit the webpage to see it all!

Read full story

LIVESTREAMING to Substack: Observations After 4 Weeks

Indie
·
May 27
LIVESTREAMING to Substack: Observations After 4 Weeks

I got really excited last month to learn that we could include Substack into the How Did We Miss That weekly livestream distribution.

Read full story

BREAKING: Dominic Michael Tripi: Is He A Journalist - or an Astroturfed Propagandist? A Deep Dive EXCLUSIVE

Indie
·
May 23
BREAKING: Dominic Michael Tripi: Is He A Journalist - or an Astroturfed Propagandist? A Deep Dive EXCLUSIVE

Something has been gnawing at my brain once I started seeing it a few weeks ago and asking questions, which only further sent my “spidey senses” tingling that something is not what it appears to be here. A journalist/analyst with a decent sized following whom I’d never heard of before showed up in the replies under people I follow on Twitter, which got …

Read full story

Creators: Back Up Your Email Subscribers on Substack and Patreon! | Indie's Tech Tips

Indie
·
May 18
Creators: Back Up Your Email Subscribers on Substack and Patreon! | Indie's Tech Tips

Constant Vigilance!

Read full story

LIVESTREAMING to Substack via Desktop is FINALLY HERE!

Indie
·
May 6
LIVESTREAMING to Substack via Desktop is FINALLY HERE!

A LONG Time Coming!

Read full story

The Great South Florida Financial Divide

Indie
·
Apr 24
The Great South Florida Financial Divide

Watch me read through this article with commentary from the special episode of How Did We Miss That on April 28 - click here.

Read full story

Indie Media Today: #81 in News/Rising on Substack! THANK YOU ALL!

Indie
·
Apr 2
Indie Media Today: #81 in News/Rising on Substack! THANK YOU ALL!

Yesterday, I was working away, as usual, when I got an alert from the Substack App on my phone. “Indie is now #98 Rising in News.” Was this an April Fool’s joke? Apparently not.

Read full story

Rokfin's Bizarre Behavior

Indie
·
Feb 25
Rokfin's Bizarre Behavior

Intro/Background

Read full story

RFK Jr's FIELD of Red Flags: Plenty of Reasons to Dismiss His Nomination

Indie and Reef Breland
·
Feb 5
RFK Jr's FIELD of Red Flags: Plenty of Reasons to Dismiss His Nomination

Let’s talk about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the one-time 2024 DEMOCRATIC PARTY presidential primary candidate. He’s now the nominee to be Trump’s HHS Secretary, amazingly enough. Politics can create a hell of a character arc.

Read full story
How Did We Miss That Clips

Don't Feed The Trolls! A Deep Dive

Indie
·
Jan 10
Don't Feed The Trolls! A Deep Dive

Reference:

Read full story

Indie's Origin Story

Indie
·
November 25, 2024
Indie's Origin Story

*Note: If you’re reading this via email, the post is cut off - click the title to read it on the web or in the Substack app*

Read full story

UPDATE: Consortium News Website is Back! | BREAKING: Consortium News Website HACKED!

Indie
·
October 27, 2024
UPDATE: Consortium News Website is Back! | BREAKING: Consortium News Website HACKED!

**UPDATE 10/29/24 1:30pm ET: CN tweeted earlier today that they had restored the website but were still working on regaining access to the publisher. By noon ET they had that back and just published their first article back…

Read full story

Rumble Rants RIP OFF Creators | Rumble Gaming Launches | Sputnik US CLOSES | Rokfin Pays SHORT & STILL Ghosting INN

Indie
·
October 16, 2024
Rumble Rants RIP OFF Creators | Rumble Gaming Launches | Sputnik US CLOSES | Rokfin Pays SHORT & STILL Ghosting INN

**note: if you are reading this via email, the post is too long and is cut off. click the link at the top to read it on the website or using the Substack App**

Read full story

Rokfin October Update: Not Looking Good

Indie
·
October 6, 2024
Rokfin October Update: Not Looking Good

Intro This is another follow up/companion to Rokfin, Video Publishing Platform: Financial Trouble?, published September 16.

Read full story

Rokfin: Who Would Buy Them and Why?

Indie
·
September 17, 2024
Rokfin: Who Would Buy Them and Why?

UPDATE (Sept 17, 2pm ET): I’ve heard from multiple creators that they received RAE into their wallet beginning last night, with no further explanation from Rokfin beyond the one we received below.

Read full story

Rokfin: Crypto Challenges

Indie
·
September 16, 2024
Rokfin: Crypto Challenges

UPDATE (Sept 17, 2pm ET): I’ve heard from multiple creators that they received RAE into their wallet beginning last night, with no further explanation from Rokfin beyond the one we received below. My channel has not been paid out yet.

Read full story

Rokfin: Experiencing Technical Difficulties as a Video Platform

Indie
·
September 16, 2024
Rokfin: Experiencing Technical Difficulties as a Video Platform

UPDATE (Sept 17, 2pm ET): I’ve heard from multiple creators that they received RAE into their wallet beginning last night, with no further explanation from Rokfin beyond the one we received below. My channel has not been paid out yet.

Read full story

Rokfin, Video Publishing Platform: What Is Going On? Financial Trouble? A Sale?

Indie
·
September 16, 2024
Rokfin, Video Publishing Platform: What Is Going On? Financial Trouble? A Sale?

UPDATE (Sept 17, 2pm ET): I’ve heard from multiple creators that they received RAE into their wallet beginning last night, with no further explanation from Rokfin beyond the one we received below. My channel has not been paid out yet.

Read full story

Jill Stein Sounds Great, But The System Is Still The Problem. None of the Above 2024.

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
August 24, 2024
Jill Stein Sounds Great, But The System Is Still The Problem. None of the Above 2024.

There is a lot of positive energy around the Jill Stein campaign from leftists and independents. She just named her running mate, a man nobody has heard of nationally named Butch Ware. She put out a very aggressive policy position on what she would do for black people if elected.

Read full story

America: The Brainwashed

Indie
·
August 13, 2024
America: The Brainwashed

*Note: This post is too long for email - if you’re reading this in your inbox, click the link to read the full article on the website

Read full story

How Much for That Running Mate Seat, Bobby?

Indie
·
August 9, 2024
How Much for That Running Mate Seat, Bobby?

I am NOT a fan of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and have never really been one. I know he did some good work as an environmental lawyer. He’s also called out big pharma on some of their corruption, but mostly he’s a tangled web of his own ego.

Read full story

So We're All Just Going to Go Along, Huh?

Indie
·
August 1, 2024
So We're All Just Going to Go Along, Huh?

As someone who is fiercely anti-duopoly and anti-corporate-media, I am able to disconnect from the emotion of wanting someone to win and analyze the behavior from a neutral perspective. I want BOTH parties to lose, even though one will inevitably win. ALL of the federally elected officials in Congress, the President & the VP - up to and including the pe…

Read full story

BREAKING NEWS: Amazon Labor Union RATIFIES their affiliation with Teamsters

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
June 18, 2024
BREAKING NEWS: Amazon Labor Union RATIFIES their affiliation with Teamsters

Incredibly Low Turnout, Combined With A Masterful PR Effort, Delivered Desired Results For Teamsters and Amazon Labor Union Leadership

Read full story

GREAT NEWS! Stripe "Reinstates" The Last American Vagabond's Account: UPDATE

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
June 10, 2024
GREAT NEWS! Stripe "Reinstates" The Last American Vagabond's Account: UPDATE

Fantastic news! We found out yesterday morning (the day before the account was to be terminated) that Stripe has reversed their decision to terminate The Last American Vagabond’s account and they will be allowed to continue in good standing - as they should…

Read full story

EXCLUSIVE: A BIG Vulnerability for Substack and Creators: Stripe Payments

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
June 6, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: A BIG Vulnerability for Substack and Creators: Stripe Payments

**NOTE** If you are reading this via email, the post is too long and is cut midway through. Click to open it in a browser or use the Substack App to read the full article. As a platform that advertises free speech and a censorship-free environment (as long as you adhere to their minimal Ts & Cs), Substack is hiding a dirty little secret. The company is s…

Read full story

DNC Openly Hiring 3rd Party Infiltrators: Targeting RFK Jr, Jill Stein, Cornel West

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
May 27, 2024
DNC Openly Hiring 3rd Party Infiltrators: Targeting RFK Jr, Jill Stein, Cornel West

On Friday afternoon, May 24 I saw a post on Facebook that blew my mind. Posted by Indie Media Awards honoree Primo Radical, containing a job listing for the Democratic National Committee, OR DNC. The role is for an “Independent & Third Party Project Manager,” and it encompasses a LOT of ground. He included 2 screenshots with details of the job …

Read full story

Kyle Kulinski, Krystal Ball & Jill Stein: Don't Get Fooled Again!

Indie and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
May 16, 2024
Kyle Kulinski, Krystal Ball & Jill Stein: Don't Get Fooled Again!

Yesterday, Jill Stein’s campaign for President announced that pseudo-celebrity podcasters and YouTube hosts Kyle Kulinski and his wife Krystal Ball are “endorsing” the potential Green Party Presidential nominee - and lots of people are getting excited. Apologies to their fans and sycophants, but I’m going to throw a deluge of water on that excitement, c…

Read full story

BREAKING:😮 COLLAPSE of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD (30 Second Video!!! OMG!!)

Indie
·
March 26, 2024
BREAKING:😮 COLLAPSE of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, MD (30 Second Video!!! OMG!!)

March 27: An update from Sal Mercogliano from What’s Going on With Shipping, the morning after the accident with detailed analysis and breakdown of the route, an assessment of the damage to the ship and to the area and more. Give this YouTube channel a follow - Sal provides excellent info all the time. He’s grown a channel from 0 to 200k+ subscribers in just 4 years.

Read full story

INN BLOCKED! Chris Smalls and Amazon Labor Union Dismiss Critics

Indie
·
March 3, 2024
INN BLOCKED! Chris Smalls and Amazon Labor Union Dismiss Critics

Amazon Labor Union President Chris Smalls responded publicly Thursday, February 29 to a post on Twitter at 12:39pm ET announcing an Exclusive INN livestream scheduled to take place later that same evening (organized and led by yours truly). The discussion was with 4

Read full story

Rumble Under Attack Again

Indie
·
January 9, 2024
Rumble Under Attack Again

Rumble ($RUM) has been the target of the nanny state and censors lately. Yesterday, Wired Magazine announced in an exclusive that “The SEC confirmed to WIRED that the financial regulator has launched an investigation involving Rumble, a “free speech” video platform. The nature of the probe remains unknown.”

Read full story

BREAKING: Rumble UPGRADES Again! Adds a Livestream Studio & Static Stream Keys: Indie's Tech Tips

Indie
·
December 21, 2023
BREAKING: Rumble UPGRADES Again! Adds a Livestream Studio & Static Stream Keys: Indie's Tech Tips

Rumble, the up-and-coming video platform challenging YouTube, has launched the Beta version of Rumble Studio, a web-based multi-platform livestreaming app. Learn all about it here. If you’re familiar with Streamyard, Streamlabs & Restream, you will like what you see here.

Read full story

Rumble Video, Good And Bad: A Comprehensive Analysis | Are They Overinflating their View Counts?

Indie
·
September 26, 2023
Rumble Video, Good And Bad: A Comprehensive Analysis | Are They Overinflating their View Counts?

Let’s talk about Rumble, the video platform. As someone who’s been amplifying & creating anti-capitalist, anti-imperialist independent media the past few years, I’ve seen YouTube censor plenty of creators. Channels and people I watch have been demonetized, others temporarily suspended for “TOS violations” that are never clear, a few were outright kicked …

Read full story

Not You Too, Substack! Stay Out of Promoting Content. Be a Platform.

Indie
·
September 11, 2023
Not You Too, Substack! Stay Out of Promoting Content. Be a Platform.

Here we go again. I have been incredibly hopeful about the potential and possibilities of Substack - a platform & community I have come to enjoy being a part of, and have encouraged many others to participate in. But I have some serious concerns about it at the moment, and am worried that I am setting myself up to be heartbroken.

Read full story

What to Expect In September from Indie Media Today

Indie
·
September 11, 2023
What to Expect In September from Indie Media Today

Hi Everyone! I feel like I fall short sometimes communicating what’s going on with everything I work on every week, and I’m sorry for that. Not sure how many of you even noticed the dropoff in posts/emails so far this month, but we are taking September off from our Sunday night show,

Read full story
Indie News Network
UPS-Teamsters: The Strike That Wasn't, The Tentative Agreement, Union Leadership and The Upcoming Vote | How Did We Miss That?
Indie here. I’m especially proud of this segment from Sunday night’s How Did We Miss That and wanted to share it with the INN Substack Family. We go deep, looking at the UPS-Teamsters Tentative Agreement from every angle. Link to the clip is here and at the bottom of the post…
Read more
2 years ago · 8 likes · Indie and Reef Breland

What Has Indie Been Up to in May?

Indie
·
May 27, 2023
What Has Indie Been Up to in May?

Here's just some of what we've been working on at Indie Left Media for the month of May: Making shorts/vertical videos from How Did We Miss That and INN News Preparing to launch a new show - "Bitch with Comrade Misty" on INN starting in one week! We set up INN on Tiktok & we're posting there now too!

Read full story

Indie Media Today's Substack Stats and Growth Since Notes Launched on April 8, 2023

Indie Left
·
May 4, 2023
Indie Media Today's Substack Stats and Growth Since Notes Launched on April 8, 2023

I love this platform - been on here for 2+ years, and it just keeps getting better. I thought I’d share a couple of interesting metrics with you from our Stats section, starting the day Substack launched Notes (April 8, 2023) thru 2:30pm ET on May 2, 2023. Would LOVE to get input/feedback/advice on what YOU see:

Read full story

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Future of Indie Left News' website

Indie Left
·
April 19, 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT: The Future of Indie Left News' website

I want to start by thanking everyone so much for your support since we started our indieleft.news newsletter back in March 2020 (originally named Progressive News Daily for the first 6 months). Unfortunately, the platform and host of our indieleft.news

Read full story

Documenting Our Progression on Substack for 2+ Years! Excited to Go "Next Level" with NOTES | @SubstackInc @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @GetIndieNews

Indie Left
·
April 13, 2023
Documenting Our Progression on Substack for 2+ Years! Excited to Go "Next Level" with NOTES | @SubstackInc @IndLeftNews @IndieMediaToday @GetIndieNews

Substack is an outstanding hub for content creators - publishers, livestreamers, writers, podcasters, independent outlets can all house their work there and share it to social networks, plus GET PAID by their fans and subscribers. We started to embrace daily posting on Substack about 2 years ago (May 2021), as a way to showcase the videos (and at the ti…

Read full story

https://indiemediatoday.substack.com/p/growing-with-substack-for-2-years

BREAKING: Substack vs. Twitter - Poking Bears Has Consequences | Special Report @IndieMediaToday @SubstackInc @Twitter @TwitterAPI

Indie Left
·
April 8, 2023
BREAKING: Substack vs. Twitter - Poking Bears Has Consequences | Special Report @IndieMediaToday @SubstackInc @Twitter @TwitterAPI

This is a tough one to write. I LOVE what Substack has been doing for the past 2 years - it’s why we’re here and we advocate for most content creators to take advantage of the power of Substack. We have to look objectively at why Twitter is now restricting access to people linking to their published Substack articles

Read full story

Our New Mission: Unplug From Corporate Media

Indie Left
·
February 22, 2023
Our New Mission: Unplug From Corporate Media

Let me start by saying: I am FAR from the first person to recognize or write about this, but after a ton of analysis & talking it over with a TON of different people from different perspectives, I’ve identified what is probably our largest impediment to moving forward positively as a society in the USA right now:

Read full story

Did You Know "How Did We Miss That?" is available on all your favorite podcast platforms?

Indie Left
·
January 20, 2023
Did You Know "How Did We Miss That?" is available on all your favorite podcast platforms?

Read full story

Hunter Biden Laptop, Social Media, Censorship & AI ChatBots - Let's Have Some Fun!

Indie Left
·
December 20, 2022
Hunter Biden Laptop, Social Media, Censorship & AI ChatBots - Let's Have Some Fun!

Having some fun, we decided to get on the AI Chatbot train. If you haven’t heard about the ChatGPT AI chatbot sensation, check out this CNET article explaining it. We created a test account at https://openai.com/blog/chatgpt/, which has been all the rage in some circles over the past few weeks.

Read full story

ANNOUNCEMENT: Introducing the Indie Media Awards - Honoring Excellence in Independent News Coverage | @IndieMediaAward

Indie Left
·
October 5, 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT: Introducing the Indie Media Awards - Honoring Excellence in Independent News Coverage | @IndieMediaAward

Read full story

Amazon Labor Union & Chris Smalls: Sadly, Many Red Flags

Indie Left
·
September 15, 2022
Amazon Labor Union & Chris Smalls: Sadly, Many Red Flags

Let’s talk about Chris Smalls, the Amazon Labor Union President. We LIKE Chris. We deeply admire his tenacity, his care for the health and safety for the workers of JFK8 (the Amazon warehouse on Staten Island he was fired from), and for the relentlessness he’s sustained for more than two years as he became a national figure, which he clearly never sough…

Read full story
Indie News Network
Breaking Points: Multiple Revenue Streams | James Li from 51-49 Podcast: Breaking Points' Affiliate Breakdown
Breaking Points’ Primary Funding?: Monthly Subscriptions Thanks to Twitter user @BradStewart347 - his high-level breakdown of just the primary source of funding reveals that the show, at its’ current level of 40k paid subscribers (as Saagar proudly thanked in this stream…
Read more
3 years ago · 3 likes · 3 comments · IndieNews.Network, Indie Left, and Reef Breland
Indie News Network
INTRODUCING INN 1-ON-1, a New Exclusive Show from Indie News Network | @GetIndieNews @RealRobDurden @IndLeftNews Wednesday 6/22 at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT
Last Wednesday afternoon, INN Members Robert Durden and Indie Left got together for the first time ever on screen 1-on-1 to talk about independent streaming, networks & much more. It was so much fun and there’s so much to talk about, we’re doing it again! We’re making this show exclusive to…
Read more
3 years ago · 1 like · IndieNews.Network, Robert Durden, and Indie Left
Indie News Network
Breaking Points' Billionaire Funding Ties / The Story Behind #BreakingPoints & Max Alvarez
In our last article, we investigated the link and funding sources behind the hosts of Breaking Points and satellite affiliates The Realignment Podcast, The Intercept and BIG by Matt Stoller. As detailed prior, the hosts of Breaking Points & some of their mentioned affiliates have ties in previous (or current) roles to either…
Read more
3 years ago · 10 likes · 5 comments · Indie Left, Crabrade Greg, The Dissident, Reef Breland, and Joe
Indie News Network
Breaking Points' New "Network" Features Neo-Cons and Squad Apologists
After years of non-stop lies, many have moved away from the mainstream media and began going to alternative media sources. As a result, we’ve seen a lane of media emerge that positions themselves as anti-establishment or populist, but in the end are serving the same corporate interests of the mainstream media…
Read more
3 years ago · 14 likes · 29 comments · The Dissident, Indie Left, and Crabrade Greg
Indie News Network
Are all progressives in the U.S. pro-Russia and pro-Putin?
We are not pro-Putin - we are anti-war. We don’t see Russia as any more guilty than the US, who helped create this problem in the first place. Trying to be the world's policeman when we can’t take care of our own. We are opposed to sending $ billions in weapons to the Azov battalion, a Nazi militia that is officially part of the Ukrainians…
Read more
4 years ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · The Dissident, IndieNews.Network, and Indie Left

RIP to Redacted Tonight & RT America - And We Are All Poorer for It

Indie Left
·
March 5, 2022
RIP to Redacted Tonight & RT America - And We Are All Poorer for It

I’ve been watching Redacted Tonight for years; since I got a smart TV and noticed it on my Pluto App. Since before I started aggregating & publishing news. I also used to subscribe to DirectTV and remember watching Redacted on RT America thinking it was WAY funnier than any comedic news show on commercial TV.

Read full story
Indie News Network
Ukraine Imagery Used for Misinformation, Emotional Manipulation & Propaganda #Receipts
Misinformation has been a hot topic in mega-corporate controlled media and of course on social media. What happens when the sources Americans trust are routinely caught lying to them, using false imagery to generate an emotional response and trigger that instinctual programming…
Read more
4 years ago · 6 likes · Indie Left
