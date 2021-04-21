Indie Media Today

Why subscribe to Indie Media Today?

Hi! I’m

Indie
. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

livestream & podcast producer & host, multi-platform content publisher & distributor, self-taught video editor & freelance graphic designer.

Proud founding member of IndieNews.Network - a collaborative network of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

This newsletter features:

  • Livestream alerts for our Sunday night podcast/show, How Did We Miss That

  • How Did We Miss That video/audio clips published throughout the week

  • original articles written by Indie

  • links to any appearances on other shows and podcasts

  • Weekly Cross-Posts from

    IndieNews Network (INN)

  • a mashup of posts including curated and aggregated articles, videos & podcasts, updated daily & amplifying one or more independent content creators

Showcasing independent media, free from advertiser influence, calling out the corruption of the corporate duopoly. We amplify & aggregate user-supported media outlets & analysts. YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Twitch & Odysee. On social media, find us on X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram

Creator of the

Indie Media Awards
, recognizing the best of the best in corporate-free independent media.

Indie Left Media is your one-stop-shop for reliable, curated independent geopolitical news, videos, articles, insight & opinion.

Indie is the founder and editor of this newsletter.

Wherever you are, Indie is!

Podcasts/Support

INN Links:

Indie News Network
A collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives
By IndieNews.Network
User's avatar

People

Indie

@indiemediatoday
Indie's avatar
I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers. Publisher, Indie Media Today. Co-founder, Indie News Network. Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly.

Reef Breland

@reeferafterdark
Reef Breland's avatar
host of reefer after dark. Co host of how did we miss that. Co host of The wild cards

IndieNews Network (INN)

@indienewsnetwork
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
A collaborative family of Independent content creators who challenge narratives inn.network
