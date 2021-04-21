Why subscribe to Indie Media Today?

Hi! I’m

. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.

livestream & podcast producer & host, multi-platform content publisher & distributor, self-taught video editor & freelance graphic designer.

Proud founding member of IndieNews.Network - a collaborative network of independent content creators who challenge narratives.

This newsletter features:

Livestream alerts for our Sunday night podcast/show, How Did We Miss That

How Did We Miss That video/audio clips published throughout the week

original articles written by Indie

links to any appearances on other shows and podcasts

Weekly Cross-Posts from IndieNews Network (INN)

a mashup of posts including curated and aggregated articles, videos & podcasts, updated daily & amplifying one or more independent content creators

Showcasing independent media, free from advertiser influence, calling out the corruption of the corporate duopoly. We amplify & aggregate user-supported media outlets & analysts. YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Twitch & Odysee. On social media, find us on X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram

Creator of the

, recognizing the best of the best in corporate-free independent media.

Indie Left Media is your one-stop-shop for reliable, curated independent geopolitical news, videos, articles, insight & opinion.

Indie is the founder and editor of this newsletter.

Wherever you are, Indie is!

Podcasts/Support

INN Links: