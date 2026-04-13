⭐ New "No Kings" Grift, Inside the JDL, What Effective Protest Looks Like, ICE Warehouses NOT Paused: Lightning Round!

“No Kings” now moves to co-opt, astroturf and water down the effectiveness of a possible MayDay General Strike: Mike Elk, Payday Report https://paydayreport.com/no-kings-organizers-pivot-to-may-day-general-strike/

What would ACTUAL effective protest look like?: Aalia Mauro Aalia Mauro https://substack.com/@aaliam/note/c-236952185?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

What is the JDL? Inside the Jewish extremist group inspiring anti-Palestinian terror in NYC.: Michael Arria, Mondoweiss Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/03/what-is-the-jdl-inside-the-jewish-extremist-group-inspiring-anti-palestinian-terror-in-nyc/

About those new ICE Warehouse Detention Centers: Jenn Budd Jenn Budd https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday/note/c-239198690?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

I wrote an article yesterday! Random Thoughts (would have been a lightning round, but too much content) https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indies-random-thoughts-and-observations-040626?r=539iu

Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too... https://IndieNewsNow.com



All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-04-07-26

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