Silence from Trump Supporters is DEAFENING

The silence from most Trump supporters after the unhinged Saturday post to Truth Social, threatening and swearing at a sovereign country, is deafening. I am not rooting for the 25th Amendment to be invoked because I know what it means, but I don’t think ANYONE wants someone this out of control given the power to deploy nuclear missiles. Let’s not leave out the sarcastic praising of Allah - on Easter Sunday. It’s beyond time. Word is, the Rs are trying to hold out until after the election so Vance can take over and still be able to run for President twice.

Yes, this is a real post from the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

Indie Media Award honoree Gordon Dimmack weighs in with his take on Trump’s post from the UK, tongue planted firmly in cheek: https://x.com/GordonDimmack/status/2040885472897933445?s=20

“Rushed to Walter Reed” PsyOp? Not Quite.

Keep in mind, this is a person who was “rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center” on Saturday. Or was he? That became the subject of an entire controversy this past weekend, when the press secretary called a “full lid” at 11am and rumors started on Twitter that he was rushed to Walter Reed. At first, the liberals were celebrating that Trump may finally be gone but it quickly turned when the info turned out to be “fake news” when Trump showed up with the Easter Bunny on Sunday. Just search X for “Trump Walter Reed” and you’ll find a trove of both-sides laughing at each other. Just another way to keep the masses fighting all weekend, all part of psyop season, right?

Cutting EVERYTHING for War

The $1.5T military budget requested for 2027FY has the most INSANE list of program cuts I have ever seen. Basically every domestic program that helps people is going to be massively cut, or completely eliminated. This is not the final budget that will pass, but it’s the wish list of the administration, its donors and the leadership. What could that look like?

@coderedstate India May on Instagram: "Trump’s budget proposal is on-brand."

Drey Dossier: A New Person to Follow

Someone You Should Follow on Insta and here: DreyDossier The Drey Dossier

Ginger Theory UNMASKED!

On March 10 Instagram/TikTok “conspiracy theorist” & investigative reporter Ginger Theory made the courageous decision to take off her mask and face reveal during an interview with Sean Mike Kelly.

https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVtotVGD3aR @seanmikekelly Sean Kelly on Instagram: "Ginger Theory Podcast episode is out …

Of course, she’s adorable… https://www.instagram.com/p/DVUSRD6EuTU/



@seanmikekelly Sean Kelly on Instagram: "Is Tucker CIA?"

My Weekly Publishing & Livestreaming Schedule (subject to change)

Thankfully, I’ve gotten into a consistent workflow and tried to be consistent with publishing and livestream start times. Currently running 2-3 livestreams every week. There are still shorts and other videos posted across all the INN channels, but this list is specific to publishing times here at Indie Media Today.

Sunday : an Indie News Now LIVE! clip emailed & published here at 8:30am ET, the INN Weekly newsletter emailed & published at noon ET & LIVE on IndieNews Network (INN) at 11pm ET for Boats Smashing Into Other Boats

Monday : an Indie News Now LIVE! clip emailed & published here at 8:30am ET

Tuesday : Livestream alert emailed & published at 12pm ET, LIVE here at 10pm ET for Indie News Now LIVE!

Wednesday : IndieNewsNow LIVE! livestream podcast replay emailed & published at 7:30am ET

Thursday : an Indie News Now LIVE! clip here at 8:30am ET, one of four LIVE shows at 10pm ET - either: INN 1-on-1 - on INN Indie’s Tech Tips LIVE - here Nobody Wants to Work Anymore - on INN American Tradition - on INN

Friday : an Indie News Now LIVE! clip here at 8:30am ET

Saturday: an Indie News Now LIVE! clip here at 8:30am ET

There will also be random original articles, appearances on other podcasts and more.

That’s 2-3 livestreams and 5-6 clips per week, all for the low, low price of “value for value.” One way you can help grow the subscriber and viewer base is by SHARING these across your social platforms (Substack Notes, Facebook, X, Insta, Upscrolled - even TikTok & Threads, where I have no presence).

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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

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