Netflix Increase, Data Center CANCER, AI News, Corrupt ex-Senator, JD Vance, Iran War, Hemp Study: MASSIVE Lightning Round!

⭐ Netflix Increase, Data Center CANCER, AI News, Corrupt ex-Senator, JD Vance, Iran War, Hemp Study
Netflix Raised Prices After Pocketing a $2.8 Billion Windfall: David Moore, Sludge
Carolina Corruption w/ a former Senator - Ralph Baric and UNC’s Biodefense Contract Racket Exposed - Paul Thacker Paul D. Thacker
Completely AI “News” Outlet!: Florida Trib
And Completely Racist AI “Fans” Sam Bright
Are Data Centers Giving People CANCER?
ANOTHER Family Targeted By ICE, Husband/Father Received DEPORTATION Orders: Leila Hegazy
The Neo-Nazi Enforcer Who Helped Build Peter Thiel’s Online Influence Empire: Barrett Brown, CounterPunch Barrett Brown
Techbros and Tradwives: Inside of JD Vance’s ‘Pro-Baby’ Ideology: Dissent in Bloom Dissent in Bloom 🌻
Congress Votes NOT to Do Anything About Trump’s War on Iran: Dave DeCamp, Antiwar Dave DeCamp
The Feds Won’t Study Hemp As Food. A Nonprofit Just Did It For $9,379.: Javier Hasse, High Times
Caitlin Johnstone and her husband Tim started doing a longer form weekly podcast Caitlin Johnstone
Double Down News started a weelkly news show, Double Down Newswatch, hosted by Richard Sanders
I joined Indie Media Award honoree Charlie Robinson for an hour long conversation on the Macroaggressions podcast about independent media, narratives & fighting back against the system Activist Post
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website! Merch link there too...
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-05-19-26
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Flagrant Trump Profiteering, War Crime Tracking, Propagandizing Cuba | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 05-19-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
Founder, IndieNews Network (INN)
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Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
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Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see!