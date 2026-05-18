Indie joined Charlie Robinson as a guest on Macroaggressions Podcast

“The collapse in trust of the mainstream corporate press in the aftermath of the COVID-19 era was to be expected, with many people finally waking up to the propaganda. Finding sources of authentic news has become more difficult as organizations are throttled out of existence on video platforms or hidden away by the algorithm.

Indie has been curating subversive content at Indie News Now by dangerous writers, fearless journalists, and independent content creators for years. His network of shows bridges the gap from deep state politics to light non-state comedy.”

Watch/listen everywhere!

Follow Charlie Robinson, Indie Media Award honoree

Indie’s Links:

INN Links: