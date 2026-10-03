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Indie joined Matt and Jay of The Homeless Left to talk about Israel, Gaza Genocide, the UN and Ethnic Cleansing

Recorded September 29, 2026
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Indie

Big thanks to The Homeless Left for the invite!

Watch the full livestream here (our segment starts at 2:15:00):

https://rumble.com/v7g4lxw-peter-thiel-evil-is-good-fauci-ebola-vx-cover-up-uk-fake-terror-attack-sydn.html?start=8091

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