Indie joined Matt and Jay of The Homeless Left to talk about Israel, Gaza Genocide, the UN and Ethnic Cleansing

Big thanks to The Homeless Left for the invite!
Watch the full livestream here (our segment starts at 2:15:00):
https://rumble.com/v7g4lxw-peter-thiel-evil-is-good-fauci-ebola-vx-cover-up-uk-fake-terror-attack-sydn.html?start=8091
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