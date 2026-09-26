Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

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Indie joined AM Wakeup to talk about Julian Assange, Data Centers and Trump TV

Joined TLAV Tuesday on Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Indie's avatar
Indie

I joined the show for the 2nd and 3rd hours -

Watch the full livestream on the AM Wake Up channel on Rumble or Substack here:

AM Wakeup Show on Substack
Flagship show of a network with 16 shows weekly, operating on a Value for Value system: user funded, no ads, no sponsors, no promo codes. Watch AM Wakeup LIVE M-F 7-10am PST- visit LinkTr.ee/amwakeupshow for all the platforms: Rumble, Telegram, X & more
By AM WakeUp

https://amwakeupshow.substack.com

The Last American Vagabond is a 2022 Indie Media Award Honoree

Indie Media Awards
The Last American Vagabond
Support The Last American Vagabond’s work…
Read more
3 years ago · 1 like · Indie

Steve Poikonen of AM Wake Up is a 2024 Indie Media Award Honoree

Indie Media Awards
Steve Poikonen
Support Steve…
Read more
2 years ago · Indie

https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/steve-poikonen?r=539iu

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