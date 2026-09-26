Indie joined AM Wakeup to talk about Julian Assange, Data Centers and Trump TV

I joined the show for the 2nd and 3rd hours -
Watch the full livestream on the AM Wake Up channel on Rumble or Substack here:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7fttri-09222026-tlav-tuesday-deskilling-they-dont-want-us-flying.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
Substack: https://amwakeupshow.substack.com/p/09222026-tlav-tuesday-deskilling-they-dont-want-us-flying-indie-returns
https://amwakeupshow.substack.com
The Last American Vagabond is a 2022 Indie Media Award Honoree
Steve Poikonen of AM Wake Up is a 2024 Indie Media Award Honoree
https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/steve-poikonen?r=539iu