Buckle up, this one is going to take some time. It’s just shy of 4 HOURS. I had to read it in sections over the past couple of weeks, and then I assembled them for the podcast.

I am reading along with the article, so you can watch and read with me if you like, but you are also welcome to just listen to the audio as a podcast. One great thing about Substack is that it remembers where you left off in the video if you’re signed in and on the app.

At some point, there will also be a chapter-by-chapter playlist of this reading published at INN’s YouTube channel, but the only place you’ll be able to get the complete article in one shot is right here.

Read the whole thing for yourself, if you so choose!

https://unlimitedhangout.com/creative-destruction-9-11-enron-and-american-bitcoin/

As a reminder, Unlimited Hangout is, of course, an Indie Media Award winning outlet, class of 2022.

https://indiemediaawards.substack.com/p/unlimited-hangout

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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

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