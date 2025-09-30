⭐ Why’s Everyone Recognizing Palestine NOW? - Italy & Spain Send Ships to the Flotilla - Dr Hussam Abu Safiya Update
Miss Rachel shares Palestinian Girl’s Artwork: Assal Rad
The Israel Lobby and the Engineered Famine in Gaza - Sarah Neumann, Antiwar.com
Israeli Government Official Admits Israel’s Plan Is To Make Gaza And the West Bank ‘Uninhabitable’: The Dissident
No medicine, no beds, no food or water: inside Gaza City’s main hospital: Tareq Hajjaj, Mondoweiss
BDS Win?
Everyone is suddenly “recognizing” Palestine, but why?: Kit Knightly, Off Guardian
Israel accelerates annexation amid statehood recognition moves: Zeha Al Tahhan, Electronic Intifada
Million-strong general strike blocks Italy for Palestine: Anna Vračar, People’s Dispatch
Italy’s Rage for Gaza Must Spread: BettBeat Media
BREAKING: UPDATE ON DR. HUSSAM ABU SAFIYA AFTER 276 DAYS
Urgent | Serious deterioration in the health of Kamal Adwan Hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh: R Qureshi, Bearing Witness
