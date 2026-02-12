⭐ MORE Israeli Abuses- Ms. Rachel's Humanity, Gaza Death Toll, AIPAC $, Lebanon Bombed, Rafah Crossing

Bad Bunny had Zionist Lady Gaga on his anti-colonialist halftime show?!: Leila Hegazy https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUj3RGFEaUf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @leilahegazy Leila Hegazy on Instagram: "I’ll shut up after this. But also n…

We need Ms Rachel to teach these clowns humanity Part 1 - I won’t accept this. - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTgOD-eAe_x/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @msrachelforlittles Ms Rachel on Instagram: "Part 1 - I won’t accept this." Part 2 - It’s over. The people know it’s wrong. - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTgOjLLAQig/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @msrachelforlittles Ms Rachel on Instagram: "Part 2 - It’s over. The people know it… Part 3 - This is child abuse. The only explanation for the conditions is genocide / ethnic cleansing. - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTgOy7GgR3m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @msrachelforlittles Ms Rachel on Instagram: "Part 3 - This is child abuse. The only… Part 4 - I don’t want a world where we allow children to be abused. Do you? - https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTgO_3IAVz-/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== @msrachelforlittles Ms Rachel on Instagram: "Part 4 - I don’t want a world where we…

The audience at the opening ceremonies of the Olympics in Milan told Israel just how the world feels: Nora Barrows-Friedman Nora Barrows-Friedman https://x.com/norabf/status/2020289985837248997?s=20

The Truth About Gaza’s Death Toll – Part 3: What Do We Actually Know?: Feroze Sidhwa, Zeteo via Israel-Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-truth-about-gazas-death-toll-part-3-what-do-we-actually-know/

AIPAC Gears Up for Midterm Election Cycle With $95 Million War Chest: Ben Samuels, Haaretz via Israel-Palestine News https://israelpalestinenews.org/aipac-war-chest/

Ceasefire? Israel Murdered 24 MORE people in Gaza. https://x.com/timand2037/status/2020389317852688814?s=20

Handcuffs, interrogation, humiliation: Palestinians describe Israeli treatment at Rafah crossing: Tareq Hajjaj, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/02/handcuffs-interrogation-humiliation-palestinians-describe-israeli-treatment-at-rafah-crossing/

Rate of Israeli Strikes on Lebanon at Highest Level Since Ceasefire: Jason Ditz, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/02/05/rate-of-israeli-strikes-on-lebanon-at-highest-level-since-ceasefire/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rate-of-israeli-strikes-on-lebanon-at-highest-level-since-ceasefire

Palestine Action protesters found not guilty of Elbit burglary: PHIL MILLER and DANIA AKKAD, Declassified UK https://www.declassifieduk.org/palestine-action-protesters-found-not-guilty-of-elbit-burglary/



