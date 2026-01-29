⭐ Upscrolled EMERGES, CENSORSHIP by YouTube, Substack, IndieGoGo, & TikTok, Privacy Suit at WhatsApp
Al Jazeera STILL Using YouTube to punish independents for fair use - this time Kevork Almassian
More About YouTube Censoring musician David Rovics
An Open Letter to Substack CEO Chris Best on Age Verification: The Thinking Coalition
Was an IDF OnlyFans Model Responsible for IndieGoGo shutting down Mintpress News’ fundraiser?
META also admits they were listening in on “SECURE” WhatsApp chats
TikTok drops the HAMMER on Anti-Zionist content, creators scrambling to set up elsewhere
TikTok also conveniently went down during the big snowstorm Sunday, causing more of a mass exodus as creators thought their videos were getting zero views due to censorship. TBD whether they’re right or it was a big tech SNAFU, but no statement from TikTok publicly yet.
Upscrolled taking advantage and growing, but be wary - is it another BlueSky?
