The Physicians for Human Rights Association revealed today, Thursday, a severe decline in the condition of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who has been detained in Israel since December 2024. The association stated in an urgent statement that Dr. Abu Safiya is subjected to violence and mistreatment, has lost approximately 25 kilograms of his weight, and is suffering from scabies without receiving any medical treatment, amid a complete absence of judicial procedures regarding his case…

What we witness in Gaza is not merely the extermination of a people—it is a laboratory experiment in mass psychological conditioning, a blueprint for how ruling elites will subjugate populations worldwide when their ti…

In a recent report at The New Republic, Greg Sargent asked Steve Bannon if he thought Trump would use the Dallas shooting at an ICE facility as a pretext to target people speaking out against the federal agency. Bannon responded with, “Absolutely.” Minutes after reading Sargent’s report, Bannon would be proven right as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS…

