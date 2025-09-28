LIVESTREAM Tonight! We Are All Antifa - Italy General Strike, Flotilla Ship Sent - Dr Hussam Abu Safiya | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
⭐ Declassified UK DENIED Credentials to Parliament for 1st Time EVER - over Gaza
Parliament blocks Declassified, citing our Gaza ‘standpoint’: Martin Williams, Declassified UK
⭐ Why’s Everyone Recognizing Palestine? - Italy & Spain Send Ships to the Flotilla - Dr Abu Safiya
Miss Rachel shares Palestinian Girl’s Artwork: Assal Rad
The Israel Lobby and the Engineered Famine in Gaza - Sarah Neumann, Antiwar.com
Israeli Government Official Admits Israel’s Plan Is To Make Gaza And the West Bank ‘Uninhabitable’: The Dissident
No medicine, no beds, no food or water: inside Gaza City’s main hospital: Tareq Hajjaj, Mondoweiss
BDS Win?
Everyone is suddenly “recognizing” Palestine, but why?: Kit Knightly, Off Guardian
Israel accelerates annexation amid statehood recognition moves: Zeha Al Tahhan, Electronic Intifada
Million-strong general strike blocks Italy for Palestine: Anna Vračar, People’s Dispatch
Italy’s Rage for Gaza Must Spread: BettBeat Media,
BREAKING: UPDATE ON DR. HUSSAM ABU SAFIYA AFTER 276 DAYS
Urgent | Serious deterioration in the health of Kamal Adwan Hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safiyeh: R Qureshi, Bearing Witness,
⭐ Canada Continues to Bankroll Ukraine’s War Crimes
Canada keeps bankrolling Ukraine’s war crimes: Eva Bartlett, In Gaza,
⭐ We Are All “Antifa” Now
The White House is Going Full-Bore Targeting the Mythical Antifa: Arturo Dominguez, Decolonized Journalism,
⭐ DHS Fast Track via a Donor - Luigi’s Trial Tainted - Lightning Round!
Kristi Noem Fast-Tracked Millions in Disaster Aid to Florida Tourist Attraction After Campaign Donor Intervened: Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski, ProPublica
DOJ Appears to Have Violated Luigi Mangione’s Right to a Fair Trial, Judge Says: Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg, Truthout
Through the UK Digital ID Looking Glass: Michael Ginsburg, Actionable Truths & Actions,
