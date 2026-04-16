Rest in Power, Chanda Masta. 1974-2026

Sadly, our friend Chanda lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home.

Chanda’s GoFundMe

Her family still has expenses, so if there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight

New Merch Collection Honoring Chanda

Introducing The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection, now available at the Indie News Shop. https://indienewsshop.itemorder.com/shop/category/663020/

https://x.com/GetIndieNews/status/2044135562634744107

Contribute to Chanda’s Video Tribute

Oz, Chanda’s best friend and co-host on Beauty and the Boomer, is working on a special tribute livestream, which will include a tribute video which he’s already begun editing.

We encourage everyone whose lives Chanda touched to submit a photo, video, share a memory, record a tribute. Amber, Linda and Oz created a place to submit your memories for her video tribute (please do so by April 23) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdN8_gduKFzhiaZZ1puiwc4mM8bNfqgfWaY_9fUFtdVdyJQTg/viewform

Chanda was an Indie Media Award honoree in 2023 for her outstanding contributions to independent media.

Originally recorded during the 04/07/26 Episode of IndieNewsNow LIVE!, found here:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXVB4Ib8dxY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7862ou-irans-a-mess-palestinian-erasure-birthright-hearing-dilley-exposed-indienew.html

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQyeHZJKy9px

Odysee: https://odysee.com/Irans-a-MESS-Palestinian-ERASURE-Birthright-Hearing-Dilley-EXPOSED---IndieNewsNow-LIVE-04-07-26:54f832ea46ce843724ed1c526d952e962cd9cd65

X: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1AJEmOwrQPlJL

Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-04-07-26