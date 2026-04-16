Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Rest in Power, Chanda Masta. 1974-2026

Merch Available to Help with Final Expenses & Your Opportunity to Participate in Chanda's Tribute Video (submit by April 23, details inside)
Indie's avatar
Indie
Apr 16, 2026

Sadly, our friend Chanda lost her fight to cancer on Thursday, April 2 and returned home.

Image
https://x.com/TheLandOfOZ2/status/2039811789857362414?s=20

Chanda’s GoFundMe

Her family still has expenses, so if there’s anything you can do, it’s greatly appreciated.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/stand-by-chanda-in-her-cancer-fight

New Merch Collection Honoring Chanda

Introducing The Chanda Masta Fuck Cancer Collection, now available at the Indie News Shop. https://indienewsshop.itemorder.com/shop/category/663020/

https://indienewsshop.itemorder.com/shop/category/663020/

https://x.com/GetIndieNews/status/2044135562634744107

Contribute to Chanda’s Video Tribute

Oz, Chanda’s best friend and co-host on Beauty and the Boomer, is working on a special tribute livestream, which will include a tribute video which he’s already begun editing.

We encourage everyone whose lives Chanda touched to submit a photo, video, share a memory, record a tribute. Amber, Linda and Oz created a place to submit your memories for her video tribute (please do so by April 23) https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdN8_gduKFzhiaZZ1puiwc4mM8bNfqgfWaY_9fUFtdVdyJQTg/viewform

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdN8_gduKFzhiaZZ1puiwc4mM8bNfqgfWaY_9fUFtdVdyJQTg/viewform

Chanda was an Indie Media Award honoree in 2023 for her outstanding contributions to independent media.

Indie Media Awards
Chanda Masta
Support Chanda Masta’s work…
Read more
2 years ago · 2 likes · Indie

Originally recorded during the 04/07/26 Episode of IndieNewsNow LIVE!, found here:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXVB4Ib8dxY

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7862ou-irans-a-mess-palestinian-erasure-birthright-hearing-dilley-exposed-indienew.html

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQyeHZJKy9px

Odysee: https://odysee.com/Irans-a-MESS-Palestinian-ERASURE-Birthright-Hearing-Dilley-EXPOSED---IndieNewsNow-LIVE-04-07-26:54f832ea46ce843724ed1c526d952e962cd9cd65

X: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1AJEmOwrQPlJL

Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-04-07-26

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndependentLeft Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture