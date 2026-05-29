⭐ Massacres in Lebanon, Biggest Gaslight of 2026, Gaza Aid Declining, AIPAC's Network, Historical Docs

AIPAC Network of Networks: DAWN https://x.com/OmarSShakir/status/2057457894593855998 https://x.com/DAWNmenaorg/status/2058627017466396724?s=20

British Mandate Palestine trilingual naturalization paperwork https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18zdisQbss/

Passport stamped by American Consulate, 1932 from Jerusalem, Palestine https://x.com/SilentlySirs/status/2058643038084198553?s=20

British Doctor allowed to relish in his murder of Palestinian babies as IDF Member with zero consequences. https://x.com/Villgecrazylady/status/2057982174289183170?s=20

Israeli Soldiers Detail Ongoing Looting in Southern Lebanon: Jason Ditz, Antiwar https://news.antiwar.com/2026/05/21/israeli-soldiers-detail-ongoing-looting-in-southern-lebanon/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israeli-soldiers-detail-ongoing-looting-in-southern-lebanon

Israel killed 9 paramedics in roughly 72 hours. Let that sink in.: Hala Jaber https://x.com/HalaJaber/status/2058584650390347996?s=20

Israel Bombing Tyre, a 3500 Year Old City That Did NOT ATTACK Israel https://x.com/sahouraxo/status/2058974920575476117?s=20

The End Result: Complete Destruction: RealTheForce https://x.com/RealTheForce/status/2058329773240090764?s=20

Endless Displacement, Endless Nakba: Malak Hijazi, Electronic Intifada https://electronicintifada.net/content/endless-displacement-endless-nakba/51420

Government Media Office warns of sharp decline in aid entering Gaza: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260520-government-media-office-warns-of-sharp-decline-in-aid-entering-gaza/

Biggest gaslight of 2026: Sana Saeed Sana Saeed https://x.com/SanaSaeed/status/2058272845243793639?s=20

There’s NEVER been a Ceasefire by Israel https://x.com/SuppressedNws1/status/2059030177552699825?s=20

The IDF Zip Tied Babies Arms Behind their Backs at Al Shifa Hospital Before Executing Them & Burying Them in a Mass Grave https://x.com/ProfSunnySingh/status/2058086430329458802?s=20

Israel moves to annex Palestinian historical sites in the West Bank: Qassam Muaddi, Mondoweiss https://mondoweiss.net/2026/05/israel-moves-to-annex-palestinian-historical-sites-in-the-west-bank/

LIVE Map of Atrocities - With Video https://x.com/receipts_lol/status/2057985682665046134?s=20

In case anybody forgot https://substack.com/@ayubahmad/note/c-264145722?r=539iu&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action



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