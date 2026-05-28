⭐ Flotilla Participants Tortured In Israel, Treated Harshly in Spain, Sanctioned by US

This is what Israel military and prison personnel did to them.: Heidi Matthews https://x.com/Heidi__Matthews/status/2057505169634464174?s=20

Arriving in Bilbao, Basque area of Spain: Thiago Avila https://x.com/thiagoavilabr/status/2058199285829706155?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Why did the Basque Police Behave That Way?: Ahmed Eldin Ahmed Eldin https://x.com/aseisfree/status/2058247694414401839?s=20

US imposes sanctions on aid flotilla activists, some based in Europe: Middle East Monitor https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20260520-us-imposes-sanctions-on-aid-flotilla-activists-some-based-in-europe/

Australian Activist Violet Coco after being kidnapped & tortured & starved in prison by the IDF: Mintpress News https://www.instagram.com/reel/DYxJD0ksyVV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



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