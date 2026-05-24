⭐ Flagrant Profiteering by Trump Directly. Corruption Right in the Open. Will Anyone STOP THIS?
Now straight buying stocks. I thought the Emoluments Clause prevented that? Will anyone even TRY to stop it? Parallel Mike Parallel Mike
War Profiteering in front of everyone
The Smoking Guns in Trump’s Latest Financial Disclosure: Judd Legum, Popular Information: Judd Legum
NVIDIA Purchase & Jensen Huang flies on Airforce One to China: Sludge
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-links-05-19-26
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Flagrant Trump Profiteering, War Crime Tracking, Propagandizing Cuba | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 05-19-26 on INN | Starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT
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Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to seek a trustworthy alternative set of sources apart from the mainstream media (MSM) by championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.
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