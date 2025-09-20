⭐ Psyop Season Sweeps Week! Lightning Round
Of course, the story of the week in the online media, the assassination of Charlie Kirk - I spoke at length about it on AM Wakeup on Thursday. It was clearly a team that conducted this hit, we still don't know who yet.
Yemen - cabinet assassinated
Oracle's Worth Got a Massive Boost, Larry Ellison Passes Musk as "Richest Man"
Bolsonaro convicted for 27 years in prison for attempting a 2022 coup, but the majority ruling judges' integrity are allegedly in question
Revolutions in Nepal & Indonesia - CIA/NED Led? Maybe Indonesia, maybe not Nepal.
Trump still looking at attacking Venezuela:
Mass protests in France
Senate Votes Down Releasing Epstein Files - Surprise, Surprise
Oh Yeah - Luigi's Next Hearing is this week too
We Deserve Better Psyops
Tiny Bit of Good News: Judge Finds Attorney General Can’t Bring RICO Charges in Cop City Case: Sean Summers, Unicorn Riot
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta and Anthony Malecki
Chanda Masta
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
Check Out Our News and Live Streaming Website!
All episode links, found here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-177
Show Links!
⭐ How Did We Miss That? Podcast: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/independentleftnews/
⭐ Amazon Podcasts: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/3f66c72c-d74b-4a46-a6cc-678c18192a21/how-did-we-miss-that-by-indieleft-media-indienews-network
⭐ How Did We Miss That? Clips & Livestreams: https://indiemediatoday.substack.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-clips-livestreams
⭐ Indie Media Awards: https://linktr.ee/indiemediaawards
Indie’s Links:
⭐ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Reef’s Links:
⭐ LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/reefbreland
⭐ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ReefBreland
INN Links:
⭐ Network Channels LinkTree: indienews.network
⭐ Network Members LinkTree: linktr.ee/innmembers
⭐ Substack: innnewsletter.com/
Help fund the media you want to see! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.”
Everything we do is free to all. We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly or annual subscription here.
A $5/mo subscription here or on Ko-Fi.com helps us continue to produce quality content that challenges mainstream corporate funded narratives & amplify independent voices.
Please support your favorite Indie Media creators!
Hi! I’m Indie. I champion corporate-free independent media which challenges the narratives that cable & broadcast media push on behalf of advertisers.
Founder,
Publisher, Indie Media Today &
Producer, co-host & livestream engineer of multiple shows
Founder, the Indie Media Awards
Fiercely independent politically, anti-duopoly (or corporate UniParty).