⭐ DHS's DYSTOPIAN Demand, Google Gets In Line, Home Depot CLEAR Face ID, NJ ICE Reporting App
DHS Demands Identities of All Critics of ICE from Platforms
Google is Already Getting In Line
Google Is Handing Data of ‘ICE Critics’ to DHS
Remember that Google fired workers for protesting their support for genocide last year
Also Remember that Alphabet/YouTube Music terminated a contract where workers were organizing to negotiate and unionize
Home Depot? Face ID to buy Hardware?
New NJ App for Reporting ICE Crimes In Real Time: New Jersey 101.5
