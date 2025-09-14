Indie Media Today

Rainy.Day
Sep 15

not sure this link will work but the web site has many interesting items.

the term "resident" is chilling... what do they mean??

https://www.govtech.com/voices/building-trust-and-efficiency-modernizing-resident-identity-for-state-and-local-government?_

Resident identity is a digital approach that helps governments confidently verify, protect and manage access across all public services. It combines identity verification, authentication and access management into one streamlined system built for the public sector. From first sign-up to every interaction after, it ensures the right person gets the right access every time for essential services like health care, benefits, licensing and more.

