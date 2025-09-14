LIVESTREAM Tonight! New Psyop Season - Banksy FTW - Greater Israel Must Never Happen - London Protests | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET
How Did We Miss That #177 @HowDidWeMissTha | 9/14/25 @ 10pm ET / 7pm PT | @indleftnews @indiemediatoday @ReefBreland | co-Founders of Indie News Network indienews.network @GetIndieNews
Tonight’s Stories:
⭐ Banksy FTW
Banksy Mural Appears at Royal Courts of London
UK Government then tries to blast the mural off the wall
The Erased version is MORE POWERFUL
⭐ Everything is Hamas! Greater Israel MUST NOT be permitted
"They are bombing homes knowing how many children were actually inside"
Israel Bombs Residential Towers as it Unleashes ‘Gates of Hell’ on Gaza City: Unicorn Riot
Everything is Hamas starring the Teutels
Palestinian Kid looking at his father’s head blown open & his mother lying dead: Abier
EXCLUSIVE: The Greater Israel Project must never be permitted.
⭐ Metro Police Arrested Over 1000 Peaceful Protesters in London Last Weekend
Complete load of bollocks from the UK Met Police and mainstream media about the Defend Our Juries protest: Gordon Dimmack
Police are claiming, without evidence, that they were attacked by protesters yesterday. Predictably, evidence shows the opposite: Asa Winstanley
⭐ Protect the Rights of Noncitizen Journalists - Journalism is NOT A CRIME
In Öztürk Case, Groups Urge Appeals Court To Uphold Rights Of Noncitizen Journalists: Kevin Gosztola, The Dissenter
⭐ Psyop Season Sweeps Week! Lightning Round
Of course, the story of the week in the online media, the assassination of Charlie Kirk - I spoke at length about it on AM Wakeup on Thursday. It was clearly a team that conducted this hit, we still don't know who yet.
Yemen - cabinet assassinated
Oracle's Worth Got a Massive Boost, Larry Ellison Passes Musk as "Richest Man"
Bolsonaro convicted for 27 years in prison for attempting a 2022 coup, but the majority ruling judges' integrity are allegedly in question
Revolutions in Nepal & Indonesia - CIA/NED Led? Maybe Indonesia, maybe not Nepal.
Trump still looking at attacking Venezuela
Mass protests in France
Senate Votes Down Releasing Epstein Files - Surprise, Surprise
Oh Yeah - Luigi's Next Hearing is this week too
The memes
Tiny Bit of Good News: Judge Finds Attorney General Can’t Bring RICO Charges in Cop City Case: Sean Summers, Unicorn Riot
GoFundMes for our friends who need help - Chanda Masta and Anthony Malecki
Chanda Masta
Nataliya Vlchekova - Here Legally, Held by ICE in Ohio, Deporting Her to Ukraine?
