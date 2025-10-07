⭐ Listen to the Israeli Politicians - Alternative to Trump’s Plan - Ben Gurion Canal

A looooooong thread of first-hand statements from Israeli politicians claiming their right to genocide and ethnic cleansing.: Andrew McGuiness via @PoliPlatypus https://x.com/Cov3raa/status/1973616413383500010

Instead of a 20 point Plan from Trump, Here’s a 9-Point Plan That SHOULD be Implemented: Zach Foster https://x.com/_zachfoster/status/1973175534889963840?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Remember the Plan: Greater Israel and the Ben Gurion Canal, Extracting the Gas & Oil from under Gaza Gaza’s genocide, the Ben-Gurion canal, and the politics of reconstruction – erasure by design: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250917-gazas-genocide-the-ben-gurion-canal-and-the-politics-of-reconstruction-erasure-by-design/ Richard Medhurst explains the Ben-Gurion Canal: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAmPDkuM4zP4/



