⭐ Listen to the Israeli Politicians - Alternative to Trump’s Plan - Ben Gurion Canal
A looooooong thread of first-hand statements from Israeli politicians claiming their right to genocide and ethnic cleansing.: Andrew McGuiness via @PoliPlatypus
Instead of a 20 point Plan from Trump, Here’s a 9-Point Plan That SHOULD be Implemented: Zach Foster
Remember the Plan: Greater Israel and the Ben Gurion Canal, Extracting the Gas & Oil from under Gaza
Gaza’s genocide, the Ben-Gurion canal, and the politics of reconstruction – erasure by design:
Richard Medhurst explains the Ben-Gurion Canal:
