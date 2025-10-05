Tonight’s Stories:

⭐ Don’t Believe Me? Listen to the Israeli Politicians - Alternative to “Trump’s” Plan - Ben Gurion Canal

A looooooong thread of first-hand statements from Israeli politicians claiming their right to genocide and ethnic cleansing.: Andrew McGuiness via @PoliPlatypus https://x.com/Cov3raa/status/1973616413383500010

Instead of a 20 point Plan from Trump, Here’s a 9-Point Plan That SHOULD be Implemented: Zach Foster https://x.com/_zachfoster/status/1973175534889963840?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Remember the Plan: Greater Israel and the Ben Gurion Canal, Extracting the Gas & Oil from under Gaza Gaza’s genocide, the Ben-Gurion canal, and the politics of reconstruction – erasure by design: https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250917-gazas-genocide-the-ben-gurion-canal-and-the-politics-of-reconstruction-erasure-by-design/

Richard Medhurst explains the Ben-Gurion Canal: Richard Medhurst https://www.bitchute.com/video/WAmPDkuM4zP4/



⭐ Another Flotilla Illegally Stopped by Israel

⭐ More Israeli War Crimes - 274 Journalists Killed, Spy Flights, Gaza City

274 Journalists Murdered by Israel SINCE 10/7/23 https://substack.com/@parislychee/note/c-161861079?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu

Don’t Forget the Spy Flights: Matt Kennard https://x.com/kennardmatt/status/1974169437457838458?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA

Gaza City Getting Pummeled: Kathy https://substack.com/@parislychee/note/c-161715659?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=539iu



⭐ Khalil & Ozturk Were Unconstitutionally Targeted to Silence Them

Judge rips ICE targeting of pro-Palestinian protesters as unconstitutional: Erik Uebelacker, Courthouse News https://www.courthousenews.com/judge-rips-ice-targeting-of-pro-palestinian-protesters-as-unconstitutional/



⭐ Lightning Round

Watch LIVE Everywhere!

Podcast

Find the podcast on Spotify, Apple, iHeart, Amazon + most other major platforms.

