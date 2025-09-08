Indie Media Today

Indie Media Today

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

Israel Pushing to Censor & Sanction Critics | Kilmar Abrego Garcia | Gaza City Leveled | How Did We Miss That #176

A recording from Indie's live stream of How Did We Miss That, recorded September 7, 2025
Indie's avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
Reef Breland's avatar
Indie
,
IndieNews Network (INN)
, and
Reef Breland
Sep 08, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Thank you to everyone who tuned into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Indie in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Stories:

  • ⭐ Israel’s Murderous Rampage in Gaza & West Bank and the Western Press that Whitewashes It

  • ⭐ Palestine Chronicle Targeted for Documenting Israel’s War Crimes

  • ⭐ Kilmar Abrego Garcia: The Process is Part of the Punishment

  • ⭐ More Substack Enshittification: When Will it Stop?

For the links to all the articles & videos shown on the show plus the links to watch/share on every other platform, click here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/how-did-we-miss-that-176

LIVESTREAM Tonight! Israel Pushing to Censor & Sanction Critics | Kilmar Abrego Garcia | Gaza City Leveled | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Indie, Reef Breland, and IndieNews Network (INN)
·
Sep 7
LIVESTREAM Tonight! Israel Pushing to Censor & Sanction Critics | Kilmar Abrego Garcia | Gaza City Leveled | How Did We Miss That on INN | Starts at 10pm ET

Read full story

Support your favorite Independent Media creators! Indie Media Today and Indie News Network operate on a “Value for Value system.” Everything we do is free to all.
We don’t paywall our content, but we do need - and deeply appreciate - your support in order to keep running. One way to do that is with a monthly subscription here, if you feel you get value out of the shows & articles and want to help fund the media you want to see.
A monthly subscription on Ko-Fi helps us continue to produce quality shows & clips that challenge mainstream corporate narratives and amplify independent voices. We need your help!
Go to https://ko-fi.com/indienewsnetwork to contribute.

How Did We Miss That? features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick & X.

Co-Host Indie is also:

Co-Host Reef Breland is also:

  • INN's Technical Director

  • Co-Founder, Indie News Network

  • Executive producer, stream engineer & co-host of INN News

  • Producer and co-host of Boats Smashing Into Other Boats on INN

Credits:

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • ⭐ Co-Host, Producer & Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie’s Links:

Reef’s Links:

INN Links:

  • ⭐ Network Channels:

https://indienews.network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The Substack home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 IndependentLeft Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture