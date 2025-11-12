Indie Media Today

Transcript

ICE: Gestapo 2.0 | YouTube Deletes War Crimes | Churches Exposed | IndieNewsNow LIVE! 11-11-25

A recording from Indie's live video stream of IndieNewsNow LIVE!, recorded November 11, 2025
Nov 12, 2025

Stories:

  • ⭐ ICE is Literally The Gestapo. They Get Off on the Cruelty.

  • ⭐ This Week In Zionist War Crimes & Censorship On Their Behalf

  • ⭐ Prison Murders Inmate From THIRST

  • ⭐ Data Centers Lobbying Congress

  • ⭐ Exposing Churches Who Aren’t Helping

For the links to all the articles & videos shown on the show plus the links to watch/share on every other platform, click here: https://www.indiemediatoday.com/p/indie-news-now-live-11-11-25-links?r=539iu

IndieNewsNow LIVE! features articles written by independent journalists who routinely challenge corporate-serving narratives & counter the talking points pushed out by corporate-controlled media. Each episode, we platform the work of dedicated independent reporters, researchers, and grassroots news outlets who are digging deeper on issues that matter. Break free from the media focused on the duopoly and discover the news you’re not supposed to see.

Perfect for viewers who:

  • Are skeptical of corporate-controlled news narratives

  • Want to be more deeply informed on critical issues

  • Believe in supporting independent journalism

  • Feel like there’s always more to the story

What’s a major story you feel was underreported? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Watch new episodes LIVE Sunday nights at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, Odysee, Twitch, Kick & X.

Co-Host Indie is also:

Credits:

  • ⭐ Host, Producer, Stream & Podcast Engineer, Clip Editor: Indie

  • ⭐ Technical Director: Reef Breland

  • ⭐ Thumbnails & Outro: Indie & & Zago Brothers

  • ⭐ Intro: BigMadCrab & Jesse Jett

  • ⭐ Music: “Redpilled” by Jesse Jett & “Depop Culture” by Jesse Jett

Indie’s Links:

INN Links:

Hi! I’m Indie. “Indie” is not just a person - but a persona and a project representing a fiercely independent, anti-corporate media operation. It’s the voice of a politically unaligned critic and curator who exists outside the traditional Left-Right duopoly. The mission is to act as a watchdog of the mainstream media (MSM) while championing and amplifying truly independent journalists and perspectives that are corporate-free.

Discussion about this video

